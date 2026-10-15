4 Bands Formed in 1972 That Shaped Popular Music as We Know It

Regardless of your opinions on airy concepts like astrological destiny and fateful numerology, there’s something uncanny about looking back on a single calendar year and seeing all of the musical developments that happened over the same twelve-month period. These outbursts of progress and experimentation seem to tap into the general zeitgeist in notable ways, defining an era in our culture as a whole as much as the music specifically. That includes these four bands formed in 1972, all of which helped shape popular music as we know it today in 2026.

Van Halen

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Van Halen technically formed in 1972, though as many up-and-coming bands are wont to do, they had a different name when they first started. The Van Halen brothers adopted several band names in their youth, but the one they were using just before their eponymous name switch was Mammoth. From there, the band became popular in the mid-1970s, thanks to hits like “Runnin’ With The Devil” and their rendition of “You Really Got Me”. The band’s sound and influence largely centered on Eddie Van Halen’s distinct finger-tapping guitar technique, as heard in songs like “Eruption”.

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Styx

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A certain flavor of mythological, mystical, or otherwise otherworldly attitude in rock ‘n’ roll permeated the early 1970s, and bands like Styx were another step along the way when they formed in 1972. The original lineup met while in school in Illinois, and their first record deal came from a talent scout who found them at a show in a Western Springs, Illinois, church. Their later hit songs like “Lady”, “Come Sail Away”, “Renegade”, and “Mr. Roboto” remain beloved favorites in regular rock radio rotation today. This band is for people who love stadium rock at heart but want to listen to art rock, and vice versa.

ABBA

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We often think of Fleetwood Mac as the most influential musical group of real-life couples, but one mustn’t forget ABBA. The Swedish pop group was made up of two married couples, both of which eventually split up while the band forged ahead. Despite the personal ups and downs the singers experienced, they had a tremendous commercial career to enjoy. Songs like “Dancing Queen”, “Mamma Mia”, and “Take A Chance On Me”, are among the most ubiquitous pop songs of the early 70s. Whether through the ABBA-themed musical (and film) Mamma Mia! or their lasting influence on modern pop, their legacy remains strong decades later.

E Street Band

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Wrapping up our list of bands formed in 1972 is a group primarily known for its frontman, Bruce Springsteen. The musician who would later come to be known as The Boss brought this group of musicians together when he was cutting his teeth as a young performer in New Jersey. From there, the E Street Band backed Springsteen on most of his albums, though the band members have also backed other musicians or pursued solo careers. This group may differ from the others here in that it’s less of an independent entity. Nevertheless, their influence on how rock music sounded in the late 70s, 80s, and beyond is inarguable.

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