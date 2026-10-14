4 Top 40 Hits From 1970 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

As someone who prefers to work in silence and spends most of my evenings rehearsing in various musical projects, the vast majority of my music listening is spent in the car, when there’s nothing to do besides drive and tune in. While I’m open to new music, I’m admittedly the kind of person who sticks with a regular playlist of around 40-50 songs that never get old, like these four Top 40 hits from 1970.

“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum

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“Spirit In The Sky” by Norman Greenbaum is probably one of my favorite songs of all time, and I’m not even remotely religious. (That guitar tone might be enough to get me to convert, though.) From the fat, fuzzy riffs to the infectious melodic hook, this is a song I could probably listen to 100,000 more times and still love it just as much as I did the first time I heard it. Shout-out to Norman Greenbaum for giving us one incredible song, only to disappear from the public eye in ten years.

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“Lola” by The Kinks

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When I was younger, I wished my name was Lola. Stuck with Melanie, I acquiesced to the idea of naming my child Lola. Was part of this because of the Lindsay Lohan teen flick, Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen? Yes, certainly. But it was also partially because of The Kinks’ track. As a child, I thought it was a catchy, cool song. As an adult, I realize that “Lola” has to rank among the best Top 40 hits of all time, let alone the 1970s, about gender fluidity and experimentation.

“Mississippi Queen” by Mountain

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Much like “Spirit In The Sky”, I will never tire of listening to “Mississippi Queen” by Mountain because the guitar tones are simply too good. The cowbell deserves an honorable mention, too. The pure, unadulterated rock ‘n’ roll groove is one that has yet to get old, as far as the occupants of my little Honda named Rhonda are concerned. (Read: It’s me. I’m the occupant.)

“Green-Eyed Lady” by Sugarloaf

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Sugarloaf doesn’t get enough credit for the absolute banger that “Green-Eyed Lady” really is. Sure, it’s among the Top 40 hits of the 1970s. But as far as classic rock radio and general public memory are concerned, this track is often overlooked for more ubiquitous alternatives. Meanwhile, I’ll still be in my car, absolutely blasting this track through my already-incredibly-worn-out speakers.

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