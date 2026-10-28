5 Top 40 Hits From 1974 That Stay on Repeat in My Car

While the rest of the world trudges further into the late 2020s, I am happy to report that I’m still reveling in the 1970s anytime I get in my car. That is, my car radio, anyway—no matter how many years pass between now and then, I find myself returning to the same classic tracks from the 70s, including these five Top 40 hits from 1974.

“Help Me” by Joni Mitchell

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To be fair, the entirety of Court And Spark stays on repeat in my car and my house and my head. One of my all-time favorite Joni Mitchell albums, her radio-friendly, jazz-tinted love song “Help Me” continues to be one of my favorite songs to sing during long car rides. It helps that I’m usually alone when I’m driving in my car, so I can save the rest of the world from hearing me try to attempt some of those vocal runs.

Videos by American Songwriter

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Speaking of singing along: doing so to this classic Gordon Lightfoot track is an involuntary response at this point. Thankfully, I haven’t been in the situation Lightfoot’s been in that inspired him to write “Sundown” (affairs, mistresses, etcetera). However, every time this song comes on, I find myself singing it with my whole chest, as though I were really worried about someone “creeping ‘round my back stairs.”

“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney And Wings

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“Band On The Run” by Paul McCartney & Wings is, to me, one of the greatest examples of McCartney’s songwriting. Featuring multiple musical moments in one track, this song never gets boring because by the time you’ve grown accustomed to one groove, you’re onto the next. Of all the Top 40 hits from 1974 that stay on repeat in my car, this is perhaps the most unique and versatile.

“The Joker” by Steve Miller Band

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Steve Miller Band is a frequent feature on my car radio, and that includes songs like “The Joker”. Sure, it’s one of the most ubiquitous classic rock songs of all time (and certainly of Miller’s career). But I’d argue that it’s so well-known because it’s just that good. “The Joker” is an effortlessly cool, carefree track that is the perfect accompaniment for an over-30-minute car commute.

“Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” by Steely Dan

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Finally, I’m fully aware that my persistent love of Steely Dan will alienate some passengers of my car. However, if I’m managing aux duties, there is a good chance that “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” will appear on the rotation of 1974 Top 40 hits I keep on repeat. It’s a slinky little groove that I will not apologize for enjoying. As Steely Dan says, “You tell yourself you’re not my kind, but you don’t even know your mind / and you could have a change of heart.”

…like learning to love listening to Steely Dan in the car.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images