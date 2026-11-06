7 Bands Formed in 1970 That Shaped Rock ‘N’ Roll as We Know It Today

Something about the start of a decade feels especially ripe for innovation, directional shifts, and new beginnings. Based on the wellspring of incredible bands that formed—officially or unofficially—in 1970, it’s clear that this energy was pervasive in the first twelve months of this decade, too.

The Doobie Brothers

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The Doobie Brothers formed in California in 1970, adopting the name, unsurprisingly, because they were always smoking marijuana. Originally, the band planned on continuing to workshop the name until they found something better, but they ended up keeping it. Under The Doobie Brothers moniker, the band helped shape rock ‘n’ roll as we know it with classic tracks like “Black Water” and “China Grove”.

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Electric Light Orchestra

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Electric Light Orchestra wrote their first song of this new project in mid-July 1970. “10538 Overture” became their debut single from their eponymous first album, cementing themselves as a pioneering group of the psychedelic hard rock movement. Other notable tracks they would release in later years include “Telephone Line”, “Evil Woman”, “Mr. Blue Sky”, and “Don’t Bring Me Down”.

Jefferson Starship

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Before there was Jefferson Starship, there was Jefferson Airplane. The transition to the Starship moniker occurred with a handful of members of the San Franciscan psych-rock Airplane group in 1970. That year, the band only appeared as the backing ensemble for Paul Kantner. It wasn’t until 1974 that they began releasing hits of their own, like “Miracles” and “Count On Me”.

America

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America came together in the United Kingdom in 1970. The group was composed of the sons of Air Force members who were stationed at the RAF South Ruislip base near London. Their quintessentially American sound helped define soft, easy-listening rock with hits like “A Horse With No Name”, “Ventura Highway”, and “Sister Golden Hair”.

Queen

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Queen first played under this moniker in London on July 18, 1970. While the band underwent a handful of lineup changes in their early years, they would go on to become one of the leading figures in classic arena rock. Hits like “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Another One Bites The Dust”, and “We Are The Champions” have far superseded the legacy of the group itself, becoming bona fide rock ‘n’ roll standards.

Aerosmith

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Aerosmith had been bubbling under the surface of the Boston music scene for a few years before they finally solidified their name and lineup in 1970. It didn’t take long for the group to take off, releasing their eponymous debut three years later. The lead single from this album, “Dream On”, continues to be one of the premier power ballads of the genre and certainly one of their best-known tracks.

Mudcrutch

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Although Mudcrutch might not have as much household notoriety as the other bands on this list, the group remains an integral part of classic rock history. Mudcrutch was started by Tom Petty and Tom Leadon in Gainesville, Florida, as a run-of-the-mill, teenage garage band. The sound Petty solidified in this project would inevitably seep over into his next project, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

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