Halloween is one of the most fun holidays to celebrate. There are costumes, candy, big orange pumpkins, scary figures like ghosts and goblins, and much more. It’s one we learn to love as young people thanks to films like Halloween and Charlie Brown’s The Great Pumpkin.

But unlike holidays like Christmas, there is no signature song for Halloween and there is especially no signature track for Halloween Eve. We asked ChatGPT to help remedy that and pen a new song just for this occasion.

“Halloween Even”

(Verse 1)

On Halloween’s eve, the world’s a stage,

A thrilling night, with secrets to engage,

In the twilight’s embrace, we prepare to believe,

In the magic that Halloween’s Eve will conceive.

(Pre-Chorus)

Costumes hang in eager suspense,

As the night’s enchantment commences,

Ghosts and goblins, witches in flight,

On Halloween’s Eve, we’ll welcome the night.

(Chorus)

Halloween’s Eve, a moment to weave,

In the shadowy tapestry, we’ll achieve,

Mysteries unravel, under the moon’s soft gleam,

On this enchanting night, let’s chase the dream.

(Verse 2)

The pumpkins, they grin with mischievous glee,

Jack-o’-lanterns flicker for all to see,

Trick or treat, the children’s voices rise,

As we anticipate the night’s sweet surprise.

(Pre-Chorus)

Beneath the stars, the night unfurls,

Whispering secrets to boys and girls,

In the silvery glow, a sweet delight,

On Halloween’s Eve, we’ll dance with the night.

(Chorus)

Halloween’s Eve, a moment to weave,

In the shadowy tapestry, we’ll achieve,

Mysteries unravel, under the moon’s soft gleam,

On this enchanting night, let’s chase the dream.

(Bridge)

The air is charged with eerie tales,

Of haunted houses and spectral trails,

But we’re not afraid, for in unity,

On Halloween’s Eve, we’ll set our spirits free.

(Verse 3)

As the bonfires crackle and stories unfold,

Of witches and werewolves, brave and bold,

We’ll celebrate the night with laughter and cheer,

Halloween’s Eve, the enchantment is here.

(Pre-Chorus)

Beneath the stars, the night unfurls,

Whispering secrets to boys and girls,

In the silvery glow, a sweet delight,

On Halloween’s Eve, we’ll dance with the night.

(Chorus)

Halloween’s Eve, a moment to weave,

In the shadowy tapestry, we’ll achieve,

Mysteries unravel, under the moon’s soft gleam,

On this enchanting night, let’s chase the dream.

(Outro)

Halloween’s Eve, a time to conceive,

A world of wonder, where we believe,

In the enchantment of this mystical night,

On Halloween’s Eve, our spirits take flight.

Final Thoughts

It’s official—get all the schools in all the lands to print out copies of this song for their students. It’s time to set October aside to learn this song, memorize it, and recite it at the now-ubiquitous Halloween celebration. Kids, of course, love the holiday and now there is a theme song in preparation for the occasion.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)