‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Julia Gagnon Debuts First Single With Breathtaking Acoustic Performance

While gaining high praise from judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Katy Perry during season 22 of American Idol, Julia Gagnon watched her stardom grow as she received a Platinum Ticket. Throughout her time on the show, the singer showcased her wide range with hit songs like “I Believe”, “Something in the Orange”, and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Sadly, her time ended after making it to the Top 7. Although not winning, Gagnon isn’t letting the loss slow her down as she recently released her new single “Here in Maine.”

Growing up in Maine, Gagnon found inspiration in her childhood as she performed her new single on WMTW. With the help of her fiance, Nate, the singer revealed lyrics like “I was raised a mile from the border/Where the gas is two bucks and a quarter/And the pine trees line the highway like there’s nothing but this road in sight for miles.”

Releasing the song under the name JULIA, Gagnon explained the decision in a social media post. “JULIA may be my own voice but the songs released are definitely a duo effort there for, we are JULIA and not just, Julia Gagnon!”

‘American Idol’ Julia Gagnon Announces Summer Tour

During her time on American Idol, Gagnon gained a sizable fanbase as it seemed the entire state of Maine rallied around her. Supporting her through each elimination, Gagnon’s cousin, Chase Gagnon, praised her. “You can sing all you want; we’re always going to be amazed by that. But we’re more proud of what ‘Idol’ and the whole experience has done for her as a human being that she doesn’t even probably really know has hit her quite yet.”

Besides releasing a new song, Gagnon also announced her summer Here In Maine tour on Instagram. She captioned the post, “IT IS HERE!!! Finally we can share!!! The Here in Maine tour! I will be touring Maine this summer and cannot WAIT to meet everyone and spread the love throughout Maine 🙂 dates are coming soon and of course… always more surprises! See you all SO SOON!”

Gaining thousands of likes, fans eagerly awaited tour dates with one comment reading, “It’s impossible for me to love this song even more! Magic!”

