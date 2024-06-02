‘American Idol’ Favorites Will Moseley, Emmy Russell, and More Taking Over CMA Fest

For 22 seasons, American Idol has provided a springboard for aspiring musicians looking to get their careers off the ground. While the prestige (and cash) that comes with the title is certainly helpful, a win definitely isn’t necessary to find success in the industry. (See: Kellie Pickler, Lauren Alaina, Jennifer Hudson.) Ten past Idol contestants are set to perform at this week’s CMA Fest. And only one of the performers (season 21’s Iam Tongi) is a winner.

See ‘American Idol’s’ Jack Blocker, Triston Harper, Mia Matthew, and More

On Friday (May 31), season 22 Top 10 finalist Mia Matthews announced her performance at the 19 Takeover at CMA Fest with an Instagram post. “so stinkin excited to perform at the 19 TAKEOVER with some of my fellow @americanidol Idols at @cmamusicfestival !!” wrote the 19-year-old Alabama native.

The free show starts at 4 p.m. Thursday (June 6) at 6th & Peabody Distillery in Nashville. Half of season 22’s Top 10 will take the stage, including runner-up Will Moseley, third-place finisher Jack Blocker, and Top 5 finalists Triston Harper and Emmy Russell.

Additionally, Season 21 winner Iam Tongi will take the stage, along with Top 3 finalist Colin Stough and Top 8 finisher Haven Madison. The lineup also includes season 20 runner-up HunterGirl.

Grace Leer, who advanced to the top 11 on Season 18, rounds out the roster.

Mia Matthews Is Recording New Music

Mia Matthews won over viewers with her sassy personality, purple guitar, and girlish yet powerful vocals. The 19-year-old Alabama native made it all the way to the Top 10. Unfortunately, a misstep during a Shania Twain cover cost her the top 8. However, Matthews seems to have bounced back just fine. Her Instagram page shows many photos of Matthews soaking up the sun back in Alabama.

It hasn’t all been rest and relaxation, though. “I hit the ground running as soon as I came home,” Matthews told AL.com last week. “I’ve already been in the studio and recorded a few songs and I’m really happy to be back home now.”

So far, Matthews says she has recorded three songs, which she is hoping to release soon. After the month-long Idol frenzy of rehearsals and performances, the 19-year-old says she is happy to return to writing music for its own sake.

” Like, whenever it’s a job, it’s easy to forget,” she said. “And so, I’m just really, really thankful to be able to come back home and find my footing again and be like, “Oh, yeah, this is why I signed up for American Idol.”

