‘American Idol’ Finally Reveals Its Top 12 After Unprecedented Delay

American Idol finally has its Top 12. At the top of the April 6 episode of the show, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the dozen artists who’d be continuing on in the competition, and the two who’d be leaving.

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Seacrest’s announcement came after an unprecedented delay. Last week, during Idol‘s Songs of Faith episode, fans expected to learn who made up the Top 12, which was determined from viewers’ votes.

However, that didn’t happen. Instead of revealing the Top 12, after the performances, Seacrest announced that an “unprecedented” amount of votes—10 million to be exact—rolled in and made it impossible to tabulate the results in time.

“We will not be announcing the elimination tonight,” he said. “First time it’s ever happened. Believe me, I’ve been here every night. We want to make sure we get every vote counted.”

That meant both the viewers and the contestants had to wait a week to find out if they’d be moving on to compete in the Judges’ Song Contest.

After the delay, Julian Kalel and Jake Thistle found out that their time on Idol was over.

Keep reading to see who made season 24’s Top 12, and to revisit the Songs of Faith performances that got them there.

American Idol‘s Top 12 of Season 24

Braden Rumfelt — “Hard Fought Hallelujah” by Brandon Lake

Brooks — “Imagine” by John Lennon

Chris Tungseth — “By Your Grace” by Cody Johnson

Daniel Stallworth — “Brighter Days” by Blessing Offor

Hannah Harper — “At The Cross (Love Ran Red)” by Chris Tomlin

Jesse Findling — “Bless The Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts

Jordan McCullough — “I Can Only Imagine” by MercyMe

Keyla Richardson — “Jireh” by Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Kyndal — “Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus” (Traditional)

Lucas Leon — “Gratitude” by Brandon Lake

Philmon Lee — “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Rae — “Up To The Mountain” by Patty Griffin

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless