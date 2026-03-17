‘American Idol’ Guest Judge Keke Palmer Auditioned for Juniors Version of the Show at Age 9—And Ryan Seacrest Found the Footage

Keke Palmer has a special connection to American Idol. On the latest episode of the competition series, the entertainer joined Brad Paisley as an advisor and sat in with Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood as a guest judge.

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Palmer seemed right at home in her roles, and host Ryan Seacrest gave some insight into why that may be. Seacrest revealed that, when Palmer was just 9, she auditioned for American Juniors, which aired in 2003.

Seacrest, who hosted the short-lived series, “happened to find the receipts” of Palmer’s time on the show. He proceeded to play clips from the show, which featured a much younger Palmer answering questions and performing for the camera.

“I’m going to get a house. I’m going to give some money to my parents for what they did for me for my life. And them I’m going to help them with their taxes,” Palmer said in the clip, revealing what she’d do with the show’s prize money if she won.

As for what she’d tell her fans, the then-tween stated, “I love you everybody. I’ll never forget you. Not one bit. No matter what. And I won’t change. ‘Cause you rock.”

The video ended with Palmer showing off some impressive dance moves as she grooved to Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Let’s Groove.”

Keke Palmer Reacts to Old Video of Herself on American Idol

Palmer was stunned by the clip, as she exclaimed, “You guys! Where did you get that?”

Seacrest went on to remark of Palmer, “You were destined to be a star. That was absolutely magical.”

Hearing that, Palmer had just one question for Seacrest: “Why didn’t you pick me back then?”

“I wasn’t in charge and I’m still not,” the host insisted.

Seacrest is right, as neither he nor the judges have the power on Idol anymore. That has transferred to the fans, who can now vote for their favorite singers of the season.

Like in seasons past, viewers can submit their votes via text message and on the American Idol website.

Additionally, Seacrest revealed that the American Idol app is a thing of the past. Instead, viewers can now vote on social media. To do so, fans need to navigate to Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, find the pinned post, and comment the first name of the artist they want to support.

Viewers at home can cast 10 votes per artist per method, which adds up to 50 possible votes for their favorite artist. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 17.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

