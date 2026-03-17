Daniel Stallworth Earns Lionel Richie’s Praise After “Amazing” Cover of “All Night Long” on ‘American Idol’

Daniel Stallworth took a big swing on the latest episode of American Idol. The elementary school teacher decided to take a risk by covering Lionel Richie’s song “All Night Long” in front of the icon himself.

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“I chose that song because it’s a party vibe,” Stallworth told the cameras before his performance. “We’re in Hawaii. I feel like that’s the best song to fit the occasion.”

Advisors Keke Palmer and Brad Paisley were initially concerned by the song choice, with the former calling it “tricky” and the latter remarking that it’s the “riskiest thing anyone’s doing” in the competition.

“Singing this song is definitely a risk, but I would love to honor Lionel Richie,” Stallworth said. “I definitely want to do this song justice.”

When it finally came time for his performance, Stallworth definitely did the 1983 track proud. Throughout Stallworth’s time on stage, Richie was up dancing and clapping, even yelling, “Way to go!” at one point. Afterwards, Richie wasn’t shy about praising the singer.

“I’m going to give a compliment that I have never said before,” Richie told Stallworth. “A lot of people will try to do that song. You took the song and made it yours. It was amazing.”

Richie continued by noting, “The problem is, [other people] try to sing it like I sing it. He took it, flipped it on its side, and made it a totally new song. I’m telling you, it was so refreshing. Props!”

American Idol Judges Praise Daniel Stallworth’s Performance

Palmer, who also served as a guest judge, was equally impressed, stating, “It was so good. I was sad it didn’t last all night long… You brought it to life. It was excellent.”

Carrie Underwood, meanwhile, called Stallworth’s voice “insane,” adding, “It is amazing how you did really put yourself into it. You weren’t trying to copy. You were trying to be you.”

Luke Bryan also doled out a huge compliment, stating, “You might be the best singer in this competition.”

Richie made it clear that he agreed with the country star’s statement when he shouted, “That’s right!”

Viewers at home can vote for Stallworth by texting 4 to 21523, navigating to the American Idol website, or by commenting “Daniel” on Idol‘s pinned posts on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok. Voting will be open until 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 17.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

