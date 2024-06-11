‘American Idol’ Runner-up Will Moseley Reveals Off-Camera Promise Lionel Richie Made Him

After graduating from college in May 2023, Will Moseley gave himself a year to chase his music dreams before getting a “real job.” Almost exactly one year later, the 23-year-old Georgia native was onstage waiting to hear the American Idol finale results. When all votes were tallied, Moseley finished second behind season 22 winner Abi Carter. Still, this was far from the end of his music career. He has already opened for the Zac Brown Band and taken over CMA Fest with his fellow Idol stars. More than that, however, the singer-songwriter now has a lifelong bond with judge Lionel Richie.

Videos by American Songwriter

Will Moseley Talks About His Relationship With ‘American Idol’ Judges

Moseley auditioned for American Idol judges Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry with an original song, “Gone for Good.” Richie had to leave to catch a flight just one verse in. However, one verse was all the “All Night Long” singer needed. It was an instant “yes.”

Moseley continued delivering stellar performances, which gave him time to grow his relationship with Richie and the other judges. The Georgia Southern University graduate recently spoke to US Weekly about those bonds.

“Lionel was super cool,” Moseley said. “He made sure that I knew that if I needed anything he was a phone call away, if there was any advice or anything in general, you know, he would be there.”

Any advice from Lionel Richie will surely come in handy for an aspiring musician. The “Lady” singer has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and notched five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

[RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Runner-up Will Moseley Reveals Exciting Plans With Luke Bryan They’ve Yet To Cash In On]

Will Moseley Plays For His Biggest Crowd Yet

Moseley’s rich baritone drew comparisons to Chris Stapleton during his time on American Idol. Viewers and judges alike agreed the runner-up had a bright future in country music, regardless of the final voting tally. Moseley gave CMAC attendees a glimpse of that future when he opened for the Zac Brown Band June 2.

The former college athlete played for a nearly sold-out crowd in upstate New York. Local outlet 585 magazine described his performance as full of “swagger, confidence, and joy.”

The 6’4″ specimen wrapped up his set by thanking “the biggest crowd I have ever performed for.” He expressed appreciation for the fans “waiting in the rain, sipping some beer, and watching me play.”

Featured image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images