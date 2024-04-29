Bailey Zimmerman Strips Down to His Underwear, Throws Clothes in Crowd After Forced to End Concert Early

Bailey Zimmerman sure has an interesting way of protesting having to end a show early. While playing a set at Stagecoach Music Festival in California, Zimmerman was made to end early because of severe weather. In protest, he took off all his clothes, threw them into the crowd, and ran off in his underwear.

A fan captured the moment and posted it on TikTok, where Zimmerman can be seen waving to the audience before running off in just his shorts. Fans commented on his antics in the video, cheering him on and sharing their love.

One fan joked, “Until he realized his wallet was in his pants,” with a laughing emoji. Others simply commented strings of surprised or hysterical emojis, while others fondly commented on the silliness of Zimmerman’s antics. Another claimed “He’d give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it!” Seems Zimmerman took that saying literally, as someone in the crowd now has the actual shirt off his back.

Bailey Zimmerman Will Begin His International Tour Following Stagecoach Festival

Bailey Zimmerman recently announced his international Religiously. The Tour for 2024, which will follow a stint at Stagecoach and a few more dates on Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time Tour. He’ll be with Wallen from May 2 to May 4, then will embark on his own headlining tour.

First, he will jet over to London to play the U.K. and Ireland, then come back across the pond to Norfolk, Virginia to start the U.S. leg of the tour. He’ll be playing festivals and a few more dates with Wallen in between his own tour dates, such as CMA Fest and Tailgates N’ Tall Boys, both in June. Linking up with Wallen again, he’ll play a few weekends at a time in June and July.

Zimmerman also got to collaborate with the Jonas Brothers on a single a few months ago. They worked together on the song “Strong Enough,” a pop-infused single that departs from the groovy funk of the Jonas Brothers’ recent offering The Album. However, Zimmerman expressed immense gratitude and excitement at working with the brothers, sharing at the time that “we’ve already shared some memories I’ll never forget.”

