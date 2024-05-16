Watch Chris Stapleton Find Harmony With Jennifer Hudson & War and Treaty for “Loving You on My Mind” Performance

With Chris Stapleton spending the last two decades in country music, the singer proved himself to be a top name in the genre thanks to hit songs like “Broken Halos”, “Starting Over”, and the famous “Tennessee Whiskey.” Thanks to his contributions to country music, Stapleton received numerous awards and even landed on Rolling Stone’s list of 200 Greatest Singers of All Time. With Stapleton performing at the Academy of Country Music Awards on May 16, he recently stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show for a special performance from his latest album, Higher.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although released last year, Higher gained high praise from fans as Stapleton continues to showcase his amazing talent. With nothing but a guitar and a powerful voice, the singer took the stage alongside the duo of War and Treaty. But given that he was on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson wasn’t about to miss out on singing alongside Stapleton.

Gaining over 50,000 views, the performance of “Loving You on My Mind” caused fans to fill the comment section with calls for another album. One fan insisted, “was getting ready for work this morning and I heard this song and it brought me out of the bathroom half naked to see who it was singing. I have played it all day every chance I got today. It really touched my heart. It really made me feel better. I would love for them to record a song together. It would be totally awesome.”

[RELATED: Will Moseley Delivers Breathtaking Cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Ballad of a Lonesome Cowboy” on ‘American Idol’]

Chris Stapleton Recalls Case Of Mistaken Identity

While a top name in country music, Stapleton discussed his first step into country music with Hudson and how many people mistook him for other celebrities. He recalled attending the Grammy Awards for the first time. “There’s a line to get in, you’re walking into the building, they heard us in there, and some guy just starts losing his mind like, ‘Man I love your music so much,’ I was in Steel Drivers at the time, the first time we ever been nominated for anything. It was a bluegrass band. Nobody knew who we were at the moment. And he just kept going on and on. I was like, ‘Man, you don’t even know who I am do you?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah you’re in Lynyrd Skynyrd!'”

Laughing at the mistaken identity, Stapleton took no offense, adding, “I’m like, ‘No. No, it’s not me, but thank you!” With the singer holding 10 Grammy Awards, he is no longer mistaken as other performers.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)