Beach Boys Legend, 85, Returns to Stage Despite Health Struggles: “He Would Not Miss Tonight”

Mike Love is back on stage. The Beach Boys member rejoined his band on Oct. 10, during their show at PNC Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Before he came onto the stage, Love’s song, Christian Love, and John Stamos spoke about the 85-year-old musician.

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“[Mike] is here tonight,” Stamos told the crowd, per Rolling Stone. “He’s been going through some health issues. He’s had to cancel some shows. But he would not miss tonight. We sort of said, ‘Stay home,’ but he was like, ‘No, I’m going to Cincinnati.’”

“It’s what he loves the most. He loves the audience, he loves the music. He knows how important it is to all of you,” he continued. “We’re all here to support him and give him as much love as we can. So ladies and gentlemen, please welcome to Beach Boys.”

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With that, the two men helped a frail-looking Love onto the stage. He remained seated throughout the show, only performing backup vocals.

The younger Love, as well as guitarist Brian Eichenbergeramos and other band members, handled lead vocals throughout the show, per the outlet.

What to Know About The Beach Boys’ Tour

The night marked The Beach Boys’ first concert since July. Leading up to that show, Love had been open about his ongoing struggles.

After a show in the U.K. in June, Love took to Instagram to address hit current situation.

“Losing my sister, Maureen, on the first anniversary of cousin Brian’s death, combined with my ongoing recovery from what started out as bronchitis, followed by COVID, has taken both an emotional and physical toll on me,” he wrote. “I feel stronger every day physically, but I am heartbroken emotionally.”

The next month, all stops on The Beach Boys’ tour were either canceled or postponed. At the time, Love issued a statement to fans.

“Playing for you is the highlight of our summer every year—especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States while saluting the 60th Anniversary of Pet Sounds,” Love said. “We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September.”

“Thanks for your love,” he concluded. “We can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember.”

At the time, the band was slated to resume their trek on Sept. 24 in West Springfield, Massachusetts. However, that show, as well as all others leading up to the Oct. 11 date, were later canceled without explanation.

The Beach Boys are slated to return to the stage on Oct. 11 in Nashville. They are currently slated to conclude the trek with shows in Orlando, Florida, on Nov. 11 and Bristol, Virginia, on Nov. 13.

Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images