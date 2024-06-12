Black Sabbath Guitarist Tony Iommi Says He Has “a Lot of Stuff” Written for a New Solo Album

It’s been quite a while since Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi released a full album of new material, but the heavy metal legend says he’s been working toward putting together a new solo record. Iommi shared the news during a recent interview on the syndicated rock radio show Full Metal Jackie.

Asked what the rest of 2024 looked like for him, the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer that he expected to be very busy this year with various endeavors, including a new recording project. Among the projects that was keeping him occupied.

“I am writing stuff now for my own … album,” he reported. “So that’s exciting. … And there’s no pressure. I just do stuff when I feel like it, because, obviously, I’ve got a life to live and I like to do all the different stuff.”

Iommi also noted that he’d amassed “a lot of stuff” for the album, “but now we’re actually getting around to sort of putting it together, myself and the engineer. So it’s been good fun, really.”

He added, “And as I say, there’s no pressure. … I don’t have to do it by next week. And because of everything else [that’s] been lurking around, I have to take my time in doing things. But it’s been fun. And that’s what it’s all about, really. And I’m looking forward to actually doing it and an album coming out.”

About Collaborating with Ozzy Osbourne and Other Artists

Iommi also favorably compared working on his new solo material to contributing to on the Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne’s 2022 solo effort, Patient Number 9. In addition, he suggested that he’d be interested in doing more collaborative work.

“I’ve really enjoyed doing this stuff, as I did with Ozz when I’d done a couple of tracks for his last album, which was good, to work with Ozz again,” Tony said. “And I’m quite open for all that now. Whatever comes, and I like it, I do it.”

Iommi Releasing New Fragrance and Companion Tune

Iommi also revealed that he will soon be debuting a new original song to celebrate the launch of a new signature cologne, his second for the Italian fragrance company Xerjoff. According to a post on Xerjoff.com, the cologne is called Tony Iommi Deified.

Iommi’s first fragrance for Xerjoff, which debuted in 2021, was called Scent of Dark, and the guitar great released an instrumental song of the same name to mark the launch of that perfume.

More About Iommi’s Plans for New Music and His Most Recent Albums

Iommi previously shared that he’d been working on new music in a 2024 New Year’s message he posted on his YouTube channel in early January.

“I am writing and doing plenty of stuff, and it’s sounding really good,” he said in the clip. “I’m very happy with it. I might use some orchestration, I might not. So we’ll see how it goes.”

The most recent full-length album Iommi was involved with was Black Sabbath’s 2013 studio effort, 13. The last solo album Tony released, Fused, came out in 2005.