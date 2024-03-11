Blake Shelton Takes to Social Media to Clear Up Confusion Surrounding Upcoming Oklahoma Show

Blake Shelton is planning a concert in his home state of Oklahoma on March 30, but recently took to social media to admit there has been some confusion surrounding the show. The event, called All for the Hall, will benefit the Country Music Hall of Fame and its programs. However, Shelton had to clear up a few things about the event as it draws closer.

“I think people have been a little bit confused about it. Even my own friends and family have been,” he admitted in a post on Twitter/X. He clarified that All for the Hall is simply a concert event featuring a slew of great artists and friends. Shelton described it as a “huge fun jam night.” Shelton will headline the show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while his fellow country artists will join him to perform their own hits.

“It’s basically the last night of my tour,” Shelton explained, “and we decided to turn it into this huge, fun jam night. It’s not some weird awards ceremony thing or something. I think people have been a little bit confused about it, even my own friends and family have been.”

Shelton continued, “But basically, it’s going to be my concert plus a whole bunch of other people jumping on stage and doing their songs too.”

He then shared a few of the artists who will join him on stage, including Vince Gill, Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, The Swon Brothers, and Wade Hayes. “There will probably be others honestly that get added to the bill,” Shelton told fans. “It’s just a fun party night full of music, it’s not some kind of a ceremony or a weird dinner or something like that. I know these things can be confusing, but because I’ve had so many people ask me what it is I thought I’d hop on here and clear the air.”

“It’s gonna be one of the most epic nights of my life,” Shelton admitted. “These artists that are coming and jumping on stage and performing, we’re working hard to put this thing together.” He then explained, “It is a benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame, which we’re excited about. But for you guys coming to the show, it’s just gonna be one incredible epic concert.”

“It’s gonna be one great Oklahoma artist after another,” he concluded, “so you don’t want to miss this thing. See you guys there.”

