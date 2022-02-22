Blake Shelton & Kane Brown to Headline Twin Cities Summer Jam

Two country stars, Blake Shelton and Kane Brown are set to headline the Twin Cities Summer Jam. The Minnesota music festival will take place on July 22 and 23 at Canterbury Park. To kick off the festival with a high-energy prelude, the local Minnesota rock band Hairball will perform on July 21. Tickets for the three-day event go on sale HERE.

Shelton, also a beloved mentor on NBC’s The Voice, previously performed in the Twin Cities at the Xcel Energy Center in 2019. This year, Shelton’s headlining performance at the TC Summer Jam will be the festival’s third year after a pandemic-induced pause in 2020. This announcement comes after a series of news headlines for the singer. Shelton recently married pop artist Gwen Stefani, and even more recently, Shelton was filmed serenading a young fan at one of his concerts.

Brown has also had an extraordinary few months leading up to this festival announcement. The singer’s hit collaboration with Chris Young, “Famous Friends” continues to garner critical acclaim, and Brown was named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people.

Other standout performers on the TC Summer Jam lineup include Trace Adkins, Elvie Shane, .38 Special, Mason Dixon Line, Nelly, Kidd G, Callista Clark, Restless Road, and more.

The TC Summer Jam first started in 2019 with Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, REO Speedwagon, Pitbull, and Rascal Flatts. In 2021, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, and Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the festival. Clearly, Shelton and Brown are in good company.

Check out more tour dates from Blake Shelton HERE, and for Kane Brown HERE

Photo Credit: NBC