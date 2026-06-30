Border Patrol Almost Locked Up Country Star Over Mistaken Identity

Spending nearly a decade in country music, Jordan Davis continued to leave his mark with songs like “What My World Spins Around,” “Singles You Up,” and “I Ain’t Sayin’.” Add that to the release of his latest album, Learn the Hard Way, the singer wasn’t wasting a single moment in the spotlight. But apparently, Davis has a common name. He found that out when nearly arrested trying to cross the border.

On June 27, Davis entertained thousands of fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario. While crossing the border to get into Canada was simple, returning to the United States came with a great deal of stress.

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Sharing an Instagram video about the incident, Davis explained, “They said, ‘We’re not gonna put you in handcuffs, but I need you to come with me.’ Dude, the two cops came in here and pulled me into Border Patrol. They’re like, ‘I need you to be real serious with me, man. Are you in some trouble in Indiana?’” Confused over the statement, the singer insisted, “I was like, ‘No, I’ve never even been arrested, dude.’ They were serious for a second.”

[RELATED: Chart King Turned Country Music Leading Man: Jordan Davis Levels Up with ‘Learn the Hard Way’ (Exclusive)]

Jordan Davis Is Not Jordan Davis

Needing more information, the officers revealed, “Somebody in Indiana named Jordan Davis is in some serious trouble.” Letting the agents finish their questioning, the singer said it only took a few minutes for them to realize he wasn’t the Davis they were looking for. It also helped that the singer was traveling in a massive tour bus.

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That’s when one of the agents looked directly at Davis, asking him if he was a country singer. When Davis confirmed he was, the mood quickly changed. Realizing they had the wrong man, the agents let the singer go, allowing him to continue his trip back into the United States.

But before Davis left, he joked that one of the agents politely asked him not to criticize the border patrol on social media. Not looking to make the incident a bigger ordeal, the singer laughed and answered, “Nah, dude. Just let me get out of here.”

Back safely in the United States, Davis continues to expand his career, while Indiana Davis might still be on the run.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)