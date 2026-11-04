Born 88 Years Ago Today in Texas, the Soul Singer Discovered by an NFL Legend Who Helped Turn a 1969 Hit Into a Timeless Classic

On this day (November 4) in 1938, Harry Elston was born in Dallas, Texas. In 1968, Elston co-founded the R&B vocal group The Friends of Distinction. Discovered by legendary Cleveland Browns fullback Jim Brown—who also discovered Earth, Wind, & Fire—the group is best known for their top 40 hits “Grazing in the Grass”, “Going in Circles”, and “Love or Let Me Be Lonely”.

Harry Elston died on March 4, 2025, at age 86. Today, we’re honoring his remarkable life and legacy on what would have been his 88th birthday.

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Harry Elston Co-Founded the Friends of Distinction

Although born in Texas, Harry Elston grew up primarily in San Diego, California. He began his music career at age 16 or 17 with the Johnny Otis Caravan, which included other musical acts like Etta James and Jacki Kelso. By age 25, Elston had landed a job as the Temptations’ limo driver.

Eventually, he ended up as a member of the Hi-Fis, Ray Charles’ backing band. The group later changed their name to the Vocals and recorded for Charles’ Tangerine label. Finding little chart success, they went their separate ways, with bandmates Lamont McLemore and Marilyn McCoo leaving to form the Fifth Dimension.

Along with his fellow former Hi-Fi Floyd Butler, Elston started the Distinctive Friends. After adding Barbara Love and Jessica Cleaves, the group changed their name to the Friends of Distinction on Love’s suggestion.

Finding themselves in the market for a manager, Elston connected with All-Pro NFl great Jim Brown, who owned a music management company that also discovered Earth, Wind & Fire. With Brown’s help, the Friends of Distinction signed with RCA Records.

Their First Hit Was Inspired By… Cows?

In 1969, the Friends of Distinction put themselves on the map with “Grazing in the Grass”, a remake of South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela’s No. 1 instrumental hit from the previous year.

Harry Elston wrote lyrics and sang lead vocals for their version, which peaked at No. 3 on the U.S. pop charts and No. 5 on the R&B chart.

“We’d be on the road, touring, and that meant riding the bus for hours at a time,” Elston said. “We’d drive past pastures, cotton fields, cornfields. I’d always see these cows, just grazing, so peaceful, and I’d think to myself, ‘You know, they have it made. They just graze and s—!’”

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Spending 16 weeks on the pop charts, “Grazing in the Grass” sold more than a million copies and catapulted the Friends of Distinction into the national spotlight.

“Well, I first called it ‘Flaking in the Grass’ because I didn’t know I could use the same title as the instrumental since I was changing the song and adding lyrics,” Elston said. “But everybody was like, ‘Get out of here!’ so I came back with the same music and title and they loved it.”

The Friends went on to release five albums, landing two more top 15 pop hits in “Going in Circles” (1969) and “Love Me Or Let Me Be Lonely” (1970).

[RELATED: 3 Catchy Songs From 1968 That Everyone Knew but Nobody Talks About Anymore]

The group quit touring in 1975 and broke up soon afterwards. Elston and Butler tried to revive the Friends in 1990, but sadly Butler died of a heart attack at age 52 in April of that year.

Since then, artists including Luther Vandross have gone on to record some of the Friends’ biggest hits.

Featured image by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images