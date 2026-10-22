Brad Paisley and Sierra Hull Give “When I Get Where I’m Going” New Meaning During Dolly Parton Tribute

Packing Belmont University’s Fisher Centre for the Performing Arts with some of the biggest names in Nashville, country music came together to celebrate the legendary life and voice of Dolly Parton. On August 25, after a brief battle with cancer, Dolly sadly passed away. Since that moment, fans, singers, and those closest to the singer have offered words of love and encouragement. But for the Country Music Association, talking wasn’t enough as they kicked off a tribute celebration that featured country stars like Brad Paisley.

Over the last few weeks, the CMA promoted the I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton special. Besides a moment to remember Dolly, the evening included performances from Vince Gill, Zac Brown, Lainey Wilson, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Lukas Nelson, and several others. While each singer brought their own unique style and sound to the stage, they all had one thing in common – they were inspired by Dolly.

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Before finding his own way to the stage, Paisley was once nothing more than a fan who dreamed of the spotlight. While he eventually found stardom, his talents landed him in the same room with Dolly when the two collaborated on the hit song “When I Get Where I’m Going.” With the track already a classic in his lineup, it seemed like the perfect choice when honoring a person who had an impact on his own career. But he needed a little help with Dolly passing away. That’s when he turned to Sierra Hull to fill those extraordinary shoes.

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The Moment Brad Paisley Finally Got Where He Was Going

Back in 2004, Paisley was putting the final touches on his album, Time Well Wasted, when he got the opportunity to collaborate with Dolly. Jumping into the studio, the two joined forces on “When I Get Where I’m Going.” Written by George Teren and Rivers Rutherford, the lyrics centered on death, faith, and the hope of being reunited once again.

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When released, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs chart. And over the decades that followed, people have used it as a place of comfort. Not long after Dolly passed, comments on the music video read:

“Nice to know I wasn’t the only one who came to listen to this after hearing about Dolly.”

“Who ran to this song after finding out Dolly passed???”

“Can’t express the comfort it brings that so many of us knew exactly where to gather.”

“Dolly will have to forgive us for crying down here.”

“She has got where she was going.”

Dolly spent decades helping fans find comfort through her music. With “When I Get Where I’m Going,” she unknowingly helped create the song they would eventually use to find comfort after losing her.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)