Blake Shelton, John Legend, Carly Pearce to Perform on ‘The Voice’ Semifinals

The Voice season 22 semifinals will host some superstar performers when the show airs tonight (Dec. 6) at 8pm E.T. on NBC.

The Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton will both take the stage, along with Shelton’s country music peer and CMA Award-winning country star, Carly Pearce. Shelton, who is the most winning coach on the show, will bring his hit “No Body,” which is climbing up to the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, while Legend will perform “Nervous” off his new album, Legend. Pearce returns to The Voice to deliver her current single, “What He Didn’t Do,” from her critically acclaimed album, 29: Written in Stone. Like “No Body,” “What He Didn’t Do” is making its way up the top 20 on country radio.

Pearce previously performed the title track of her album, “29,” on The Voice in 2021. She also opened for Shelton on his 2018 Country Music Freaks Tour and will join him again on his 2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, which runs from February 16 through March 25.

“I am so excited to be performing on The Voice,” Pearce says in a statement to her record label, Big Machine Label Group. “This song is so special to me. It feels like one of those special moments in my career that I’ll look back and know that this was a special song and I was meant to write the song and meant to perform it.”

Pearce also admits that she’s “nervous” about the live performance in front of The Voice coaches, including Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello. “I might throw up,” she jokes.

“Chatting coaching strategies w @blakeshelton at @nbcthevoice Semi Finals,” Legend jokes alongside a photo of he and Shelton conversing by their red chairs on set. “Thought he might need some help from #TeamLegend.”

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC