Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled to Join Latto on “Big Energy” Remix

With your powers combined…

Three big names are set to release a single collaboration together. Yes, Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled are set for the remix of the popular hit song, “Big Energy,” from the rapper Latto.

That original track features a sample from Tom Tom Club’s 1981 single, “Genius Of Love,” which was also used on Carey’s hit, “Fantasy.”

The “Big Energy” remix is set to drop on Monday (March 28).

Fans got tipped off about the collab after a social media exchange between the photogenic Carey and Latto. Latto posted on Instagram, writing: “Big Energy Remix MONDAY. 🎰x🦋”

And on Twitter, Carey posted a pair of eyes (see below)

The original “Big Energy,” which you can check out below, hit No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the first top 40 hit for the 23-year-old Atlanta rapper, Latto, who released her new LP, 777, on Friday. That album features other big names, including Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino, and more.

Celebrating the release of 777, Latto wrote, “Just up still on a high from all the love I received on my album release day… I used to sell my mixtapes for a dollar dawg. This shit hit different. I don’t take nothing about it for granted.”

“I basically took this masculine, trendy ‘big d–k energy’ quote from Twitter and made it a thing where all genders can have ‘big energy’ and take it deeper than just [something] sexual,” Latto said of “Big Energy” in a recent interview with Billboard. “I wanted it to be empowering. It’s an aura that you carry and a confidence. It’s just an overall vibe and when you walk in the room, you have ‘big energy’ and no one can tell you otherwise. It’s an uplifting thing and turning a funny quote into something positive.

“My main thing that I like to push on my fans—or even if you’re not a fan and just tuned into my career—you can like the music or not like the music, but I want you to appreciate my come up, my hustle, my grind, my dedication to what I do,” she continued. “The proof is in the pudding. If you put your mind and hard work and prayer into what you do, it will happen. I’ve been doing this since I was eight years old, and I’m watching my dreams unfold. If eight-year-old Latto saw me being on Billboard—that’s huge to me. I would never take that for granted because these are things that I worked for to accomplish. The biggest thing I want them to take from me is if they stay down, the come up is near.”

Photo courtesy Latto’s Instagram