Carrie Underwood is bringing the gospel with a very special Easter Sunday (April 4) livestream. My Savior: Live From The Ryman will kick off on her official Facebook page at 11 a.m. CT and feature special guest appearances by CeCe Winans, NEEDTOBREATHE’s Bear Rinehart, Buddy Greene, and Mac McAnally.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” Underwood says in a press statement. “It means so much to be able to bring this event to people in their homes on a day that holds so much meaning for us spiritually and to be able to raise much needed funds and awareness for the incredible work of Save the Children as we celebrate the importance of family.”

Underwood will perform many of her favorite hymns, as found on her brand new album, My Savior, arriving March 26, digitally and on CD. An accompanying vinyl is slated for April 30.

“When I set out to choose these songs, I wanted to include the beautiful, familiar hymns I grew up singing in church. There are several songs I have performed in the past, like ‘Softly And Tenderly,’ ‘How Great Thou Art’ and ‘Amazing Grace’ that mean so much to me,” the country superstar shares, “and I knew immediately we needed to record for the album. This music shaped who I am as a person and is the foundation of my career as a recording artist. I feel so blessed to get to share these songs with generations of people who love them as I do, as well as others who might be experiencing them for the first time.”

All donations will benefit Save the Children and will be accepted within 48 hours following the livestream event. Fans can now RSVP here.

Photo by Jeremy Coward