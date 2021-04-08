Carrie Underwood’s Easter Sunday ‘My Savior’ Livestream Raises More Than $100,000

On Sunday (April 4), country superstar Carrie Underwood took to the Ryman Auditorium stage to perform a very special livestream event. My Savior: Live From The Ryman, named after her first-ever gospel record, raised $112,000 to benefit Save the Children, a global organization to provide children with early education, literacy, and child hunger programs.

“On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her ‘My Savior’ album directly into people’s homes worldwide in real time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world,” Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville President, says in a press statement. “The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie’s one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world.”

Throughout the live event, Underwood was joined by a slew of fellow country and gospel stars, including CeCe Winans for a duet performance of “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and NEEDTOBREATHE’S Bear Rinehart for “Nothing But the Blood Of Jesus.” Accomplished musician Mac McAnally and bluegrass musician/singer Buddy Greene also made appearances.

Underwood’s My Savior serves as the companion piece to My Gift (her 2020 holiday-themed project). Upon release, My Savior debuted atop both the Billboard and Christian albums charts and landed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with more than 74,000 SPS units.

Underwood recently told American Songwriter that My Savior is an album she “wanted to make since the beginning of my career. This is legacy stuff to me. I love each and every album that I’ve ever had the pleasure of making —the songs that I’ve written and the songs that I’ve sang and performed but I feel like at the heart of it all is an album like this one,” she said. “When we wrapped the Cry Pretty tour in 2019, I knew that this and my first Christmas album would be my next recording projects. As 2020 turned out, it turned out to be such a blessing to get to make both of these albums in ways I couldn’t have imagined. We found new ways to keep moving forward and what a joy it’s been to make music like this right now.”

Find out more information about Save the Children here.

Photo by Cameron Premo