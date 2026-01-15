Chris Stapleton Just Announced Even More All-American Roadshow 2026 Tour Dates: See the Full Routing Here

Good news for, well, practically anyone with ears living in the continental USA: Chris Stapleton has just announced that he is adding even more shows to the All-American Roadshow, which now totals 28 dates—with potential for even more on the way.

The announcement came by way of social media Wednesday afternoon, with an Instagram post announcing four new dates in North Charleston, SC, Chula Vista, CA, George, WA, and Shakopee, MN.

The full lineup of the Roadshow, in addition to Stapleton, includes the likes of Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Allen Stone, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, and The Teskey Brothers, at select dates. Detailed lineup information is below.

How to Get Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All-American Roadshow

Tickets go on sale Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster. Fan Club Presale began on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. ET, but you still might be able to score presale tickets when you sign up at StapletonFanClub.com. StubHub is a great resource for finding tickets as well.

In its current iteration, the tour kicks off in Nashville on May 23 and wraps October 9 in Kansas City. But who knows? Maybe more dates are on the way—stay tuned!

See the full tour routing below.

01/10 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

01/11 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/04 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

02/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

02/20 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live

02/21 — Thackerville, OK @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live

02/27 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

02/28 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino

04/19 — Georgetown, TX @ Two Step Inn

05/23 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

05/29 — Panama City, FL @ Gulf Coast Jam

06/11 — Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena †

06/13 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

06/17 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake †

06/20 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

06/24 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

06/26 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum #

06/27 — North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum ##

07/08 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ‡

07/10 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ‡

07/11 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ‡

07/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair ‡

07/17 — Portland, OR @ Providence Park #

07/19 — Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival

07/22 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

07/24 — George, WA @ The Gorge #

07/25 — George, WA @ The Gorge #

07/29 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater †

07/30 — Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater †

08/01 — Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium *

08/06 — Toronto, BC @ Rogers Stadium +

08/08 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *

08/14 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park +

08/18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

08/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

08/26 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater **

08/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion **

10/02 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ††

10/07 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena ‡‡

10/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater ‡‡

* = w/ Lainey Wilson and Allen Stone

† = w/ Allen Stone

‡ = w/ Molly Tuttle

# = w/ Grace Potter

## = w/ Grace Bowers

+ = w/ Zach Top and Allen Stone

% = w/ The Teskey Brothers

~ = w/ Maggie Rose

^ = w/ Lainey Wilson and Ashley McBryde

** = w/ Carter Faith

†† = w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

‡‡ = w/ Nikki Lane

