Morgan Wallen Shares Acoustic Version of “865,” Expanding The Dangerous Sessions

Yesterday (October 19), Morgan Wallen shared his latest addition to The Dangerous Sessions, a YouTube series of acoustic songs off his latest album. This is the first video added to the series since January when Dangerous: The Double Album was first released.

In this video, Wallen took the stage with his song “865,” accompanied by guitars, soft harmonies, and a drum kit. Other hit songs off the album, including “Wasted On You” and “Somebody’s Problem,” have also been recorded as part of The Dangerous Sessions.

In one day, the “865” video has amassed an impressive 150,000 views on YouTube. Fans have flocked to the comment section to celebrate the new video.

In addition to the full YouTube video, the 30-second teaser Wallen posted on his Instagram page reached over 735,000 views in less than 24 hours. This clip has gotten objectively better responses than the unreleased teaser Wallen posted just weeks ago which many fans disapproved of, calling it “bro-country.”

“865” depicts a familiar scenario of a forbidden call to an ex while emboldened by Jack Daniel’s. While the acoustic version doesn’t differ too much from the studio recording, the intimate video of the “Whisky Glasses” singer pulls listeners into the story.

In addition to the new acoustic video, this week also brought the announcement that Wallen will headline three of five Country Thunder festivals in 2022.

After a video of Wallen using a racial slur surfaced earlier this year, he canceled several tour dates and festival headlines for this summer. The country star has slowly added dates back for this fall, including this year’s Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee, performances at the Auburn Alabama Rodeo and Coosa Valley Fairgrounds in Georgia, and a show at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

On Monday, a post on Country Thunder’s Instagram announced Wallen as the first headliner for the multi-day festivals in Arizona, Wisconsin, and Florida next summer and fall.