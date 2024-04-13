‘SNL’ Host and Musical Guest Details for Tonight—April 13, 2024

With Saturday Night Live airing a new episode tonight, season 49 captured some hilarious moments over the last few months. And who could forget about the unbelievable performance from Billie Eilish? Showing no signs of slowing down, SNL is currently preparing to entertain fans tonight. But who is hosting, and who is the musical guest for the evening? Here is everything you need to know before tonight.

For starters, the musical guest for the evening will be none other than Chris Stapleton. Besides helping write over 100 songs, the country star also holds 10 Grammy Awards for his contributions to country music. Not to mention his iconic performance at the Super Bowl. While an icon in the genre, Stapleton will take over the stage on SNL to give yet another breathtaking performance. But while the musical guest for the evening, the hosting job for SNL will go to none other than Ken himself Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Gosling Prepares To Take Over ‘Saturday Night Live’

Thanks to the massive success of the hit film Barbie, Gosling has watched as his role took over the internet and even the Academy Awards. With everybody loving Ken, it seemed only a matter of time before he returned to SNL. Marking his third time hosting SNL, the actor continues to promote his upcoming film Fall Guy, which features Gosling acting alongside Emily Blunt. Already gaining massive interest from fans, Gosling’s appearance tonight is sure to be memorable.

As for his role in Barbie, Gosling admitted that it was his daughters who pushed him to embrace the role of Ken. Speaking with Jimmy Fallon, the star said, “It was their interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this, and, you know, obviously, it’s really been a team effort, and they were on the film, and they came to set when I filmed the number.” Bringing them to set to watch his big dance number, Gosling added, “It was so fun because they came to the dress rehearsal the day before, and so they were in the front row.”

With SNL featuring both Stapleton and Gosling, be sure to tune in tonight with the newest episode airing live at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)