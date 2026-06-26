Chris Young and Justin Nunley Make Emotional Cross-Country Reunion Happen for Hospice Patient

Social media is an endless sea of possibilities. What was once used as a way to stay connected turned into a fully-functional society with its own currency, rules, and dangers. And speaking of the dangers, every person knows what happens when one finds themselves in the crosshairs of social media. But for all the negativity out there, there is good. Like Justin Danger Nunley. Using his stardom to help those in need, the creator recently learned of a hospice patient who needed assistance. Needing some help himself, Nunley called on none other than Chris Young.

In 2025, Nunley learned about a young mother who was trying to raise money for her son. Her son needed surgery for a tethered spinal cord. Having grown his social media following to include more than 10 million followers, the mother, Joslyn, reached her goal. Well, recently, Joslyn returned, but not for herself. Once again, she highlighted another person. This time, it was Mariah. The 33-year-old was battling cancer for the past three years.

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@justin_danger_nunley Absolutely wild last 24 hrs! Y’all go show @Chris Young some love for always being there to help others in need! The flight is scheduled for 11:30am tomorrow to fly her back to Alabama! @joslyn.marie ♬ original sound – Justin Danger Nunley

Although seeking treatment, Mariah’s condition worsened to the point that she was placed in hospice care in California. Her friends and family were located in Albertville, Alabama. Asking Nunley for help, the creator jumped on the phone, calling Young for a favor that included a private jet. But that didn’t stop the singer from demanding, “When do you need it?”

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Chris Young Helps Make Final Wish Come True For Hospice Patient

With Mariah already too ill to fly commercial, Nunley and Young made sure her trip across the United States was both comfortable and lavish. Chartering a private jet, the two took care of all the arrangements. And for Mariah, she was able to make it home to those who cherished her the most.

Giving fans an update on Mariah, Nunley shared the heartbreaking news that she sadly passed away not long after returning home. Not the news he wanted to share, fans quickly pointed out that thanks to Nunley and Young, she got her final wish.

“But you got her home. Prayers to Mariah and to her family and friends.”

“She held on until she made it home. She went the way she wanted to in peace.”

“But she was home for her final moments, so that is the most important.”

“What a blessing for her to be home when she passed! Thank you for using your platform for good!”

“Mission completed. Thank you for being a part of her homecoming.”

While Mariah’s story ended, Nunley and Young made her final wish a reality. Although their generosity didn’t change Mariah’s diagnosis, it gave her family a priceless gift.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)