“I’m Never Gonna Open This”: Chris Young Still Can’t Believe the Gift Alan Jackson Gave Him After Their Tour

On Saturday, Alan Jackson will take the stage one more time for the Last Call: One More For The Road – The finale. Marking the end of Jackson’s amazing career in country music, the singer wasn’t looking to fully retire. Just wanting to take a step back and enjoy the life and career he built, the singer will celebrate his career alongside stars like Riley Green, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood, and more. But recently, honoring his legacy, Chris Young recalled the gift Jackson gave him after they toured together.

After releasing his latest album, I Didn’t Come Here to Leave, in October 2025, Young reflected on the time he hit the road with Jackson in 2010. Getting the opportunity to travel with the country star, Young considered it a true gift. But when it was time to leave, Young found himself in possession of a piece of history.

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Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Young revealed, “He was one of the first tours I was ever on. You know, I’m super green, don’t know what I’m doing and I got asked to be on tour with Alan Jackson and I’m freaking out.” Already excited to just be on tour, the singer received a gift. “A signed bottle of Jack Daniels, like from the master distiller, and then he signed it. I’m like, ‘I’m never gonna open this.’”

[RELATED: Alan Jackson Has One Final Surprise for Fans Before He Says Goodbye]

How Chris Young Returned The Favor To Alan Jackson

Although any person can drive to the store and snag a bottle of Jack Daniel’s, getting a bottle from a master distiller is nearly impossible. And if that wasn’t enough, not only did the distiller sign it, but so did Jackson.

That’s right, Young owns a bottle of Jack Daniel’s signed by the distiller and Jackson. Over the years, stars have been known to present their tour guests with lavish gifts – but it mostly centered around money. Although Young’s bottle could fetch a large sum, its true value comes from the memories attached to it.

Wanting to return the favor, Young struggled to find Jackson the perfect gift. “I was like ‘What can I get Alan? There’s nothing I can get him that he can’t get himself.’ They were like ‘Well, he loves Jack Daniel.’ I was like ‘He got me a bottle of Jack Daniel, signed by the master distiller,’ and I was like ‘I don’t have a lot of money, so I’m gonna get him two [unsigned bottles.]’”

Following in the same footsteps as Jackson, Young presented him with the two bottles. And according to Young, the hitmaker loved it even without a signature.

(Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)