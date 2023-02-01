Christine McVie, Loretta Lynn & Takeoff to be Honored with Grammy Tribute Performances

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be paying tribute to icons who have passed away.

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, country legend Loretta Lynn and Migos rapper Takeoff will be recognized at the 2023 ceremony with special performances. Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and McVie’s bandmate, Mick Fleetwood, will unite their voices on the beloved Fleetwood Mac tune, “Songbird,” which was written solely by McVie and is often used by the band to close out their shows.

Multi-Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves will honor trailblazer Lynn with a performance of the late singer’s most famous hit, the autobiographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” while Maverick City Music and Quavo join forces on “Without You” in honor of Takeoff. Quavo wrote the song as a tribute to his nephew Takeoff following his death in November 2022. Takeoff was shot three times while outside of Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. He was 28 at the time. McVie passed away at the age of 79 on November 30, 2022, and was preceded by 90-year-old Lynn, who died in October.

In addition to the tribute performances, the Recording Academy has unveiled a list of presenters for the ceremony, including Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain.

Cardi B won a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy, while Rodrigo scored a trio of trophies at the 2022 ceremony for Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, Best Pop Solo Performance for her smash hit “drivers license” and the coveted Best New Artist. Country superstar Twain is a five-time winner, with her massive hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “Come on Over” earning Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song at the 2000 Grammys, respectively, while “You’re Still the One” picked up trophies in both of those categories in 1999. Her first Grammy win was in 1996 for Best Country Album for The Woman In Me.

The other presenters span across genres and lines of work, with actress Viola Davis, legendary comedian Billy Crystal, Late Late Show host James Corden and First Lady Jill Biden set to present awards throughout the live broadcast. Davis is nominated in the category of Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir, Finding Me, while Crystal is up for Best Musical Theater Album for his role in Mr. Saturday Night.

The Grammys will be hosted by former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah. The awards air live on Sunday (Feb. 5) live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. It will also stream on Paramount+.

