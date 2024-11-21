Ella Langley Teams up With Riley Green for Special CMA Awards Duet—and Fans Looks Like They Love It

With the 2024 CMA Awards welcoming some of the biggest names in country music to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, the night already featured some spectacular performances by stars like Chris Stapleton and even Shaboozey. While some of the performers at the CMA Awards are seasoned professionals, for Riley Green, the night marked his first time being nominated at the CMA Awards. Looking to expand his career in country music, Green took the stage with none other than Ella Langley to perform their duet “You Look Like You Love Me.”

Even before walking out on stage, Green opened up about getting the chance to perform at the CMA Awards. His first time on the stage, the country singer admitted he already knew where some stars were going to sit. And good thing as he explained he couldn’t look at Dierks Bentley. “I saw where everybody’s sitting at. If I look at him [I’ll laugh].”

Thankfully, Green kept his composure while on the stage with Langley. Together, the singer gained a great deal of praise from fans. “Now this sounds like a throwback traditional country song. The kind of country music I grew up listening to. Thank you.” Another person even placed Langley above Taylor Swift. “This girl can sang. Not to mention she’s beautiful. Taylor couldn’t lick her boots. No comparison. Pure genuine unlearned talent.”

Riley Green Admits “I’ve Never Had A Viral Hit Before”

While taking a moment to soak in the atmosphere before leaving the stage, Green once explained the process of creating “You Look Like You Love Me” with Langley. Diving deep into his process, the singer said, “Ella was out on tour with me, heard the song — I don’t think they really knew what they were gonna do with it… I said, ‘Well, I wonder… What if I wrote it from the guy’s perspective? We did it and they liked it… I thought the talking verses were probably a little too traditional, but how awesome is it to see a song that’s that Country, that’s really that big of a hit.”

With Green watching his career expand with each new release, he continued, “I’ve never had a viral hit, I guess. And that was like kind of an overnight thing… you picked your phone up the next day and you couldn’t get away from it. It was on everything, you know, so it’s cool to see that. I’m super happy for her success with it too, it’s been awesome to watch.”

For those who happened to miss the 2024 CMA Awards live on ABC, don’t worry – the event can be streamed on Hulu starting tomorrow.

