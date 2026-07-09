Country Music Superstar Overtakes Pink Floyd in the Record Books With Historic Ohio Stadium Show

Nashville has been met with a looming question. In just a few years, the NFL will take over the city for Super Bowl LXIV. While any city would be thrilled to host the big game, Nashville has a deep history when it comes to country music. And when first announced, fans wanted to know if the halftime show would be focused on country music. Although the NFL had more than enough time to find the perfect headliner, Luke Combs has quickly become a frontrunner. And with his recent Ohio Stadium performances producing millions, he has proved his ability to command any stage.

In April, Combs entered the famed Horseshoe to entertain fans during his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. And it appeared that the perfect Saturday night for Combs included singing to more than 90,000 fans. The exact number was 97,367 people. The previous record was held by Pink Floyd. The band set the attendance record back in 1994 with 75,245 fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

Combs wasn’t the only one on the stage. Dierks Bentley, Jake Worthington, Thelma & James, and Ty Myers also performed. And it wouldn’t be a Buckeye celebration without a few local celebrities like former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard and wide receiver Carnell Tate.

[RELATED: This Unreleased Luke Combs Song Is the Perfect Soundtrack to Lazy Summer Lake Days]

Luke Combs Ready For The Super Bowl If Called

While the concert happened months ago, the final numbers are in. Aside from setting an attendance record, Combs brought home a massive paycheck. According to Touring Data, the concert made over $11 million. Not only a major milestone for the singer, it also became the highest-earning show in his career.

On April 25, Luke Combs drew a record crowd of 97,367 people at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. According to Touring Data, the concert grossed over $11 million that night, his highest earning show to date. pic.twitter.com/4x9QwMIYOh — Country Chord (@CountryChord) July 8, 2026

With Combs able to pack any stadium, it made sense that he would be a frontrunner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. And when asked, he insisted that while never being asked, he would jump at the chance.

But no matter who takes the stage that night, Combs hoped that country music would steal the show. “It’s not up to me. I think the people would love it. That’s no pitch for me, I think it’s just a pitch for country music in general, you know? Whether it’s Garth (Brooks) or Morgan Wallen or whoever it is, like, somebody deserves to be up there doing the thing.”

Combs may not know if a halftime show invitation is coming, but his record-breaking success speaks for itself. And if the NFL wants Nashville’s country roots to shine, few artists are better suited for the spotlight.

(Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)