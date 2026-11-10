Country Music’s Biggest Night Gets Even Bigger as Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Vice Gill, and More Join 2026 CMA Awards Lineup

Over the last few weeks, the Country Music Association has promoted the 60th Annual CMA Awards. Advertised as one of the biggest nights in country music, the producers promised an unforgettable show. And already announcing performances from Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, and Ella Langley, it seemed like the CMA Awards were a full-blown country celebration that just handed out awards. Either way, the producers decided to add a few more big names to that list when revealing the second lineup of performers.

Just how big are the CMA Awards? Big enough to make their performance announcements in waves. With Lainey Wilson returning as host, it appeared that the hitmaker would be pulling double duty as she will also hit the stage for a special performance. And that was just the start. According to the latest reports, Luke Combs, Vince Gill, Megan Moroney, Mumford & Sons, Chris Stapleton, Wilson, and Stephen Wilson Jr. will join the list of country music stars already celebrating the genre’s biggest night.

Videos by American Songwriter

That was just the start. Besides naming the Entertainer of the Year, the awards will honor the legendary career of Brooks & Dunn. Presenting them with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, the special honor will include a tribute from Brothers Osborne, Halestorm, HARDY, Marcus King, and Luke Bryan.

[RELATED: “It Is Nothing New”: Dolly Parton’s Sister Stella Shares Her Experiences Amid CMA Awards Red Carpet Debate]

Current Star-Studded CMA Awards Lineup

Adding the names above to the current performers at the CMA Awards, the full list included:

Luke Combs

Vince Gill

Ella Langley

Miranda Lambert

Tim McGraw

Megan Moroney

Mumford & Sons

Kacey Musgraves

The Red Clay Strays

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Lainey Wilson (also returning as host)

Stephen Wilson Jr.

Cody Johnson

Brothers Osborne (Brooks & Dunn tribute)

Luke Bryan (Brooks & Dunn tribute)

Halestorm (Brooks & Dunn tribute)

HARDY (Brooks & Dunn tribute)

Marcus King (Brooks & Dunn tribute)

And sadly, with the legendary Dolly Parton passing away in August, the CMA Awards announced that the evening would also include a tribute to the Queen of Country Music.

At the same time, Langley will be looking to extend her historic year with a few accolades. Heading into the CMA Awards, the “Choosin’ Texas” singer scored nine nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. And with Dandelion continuing to make waves, Langley will enter country music’s biggest night with plenty of momentum on her side.

With the stage set and history ready to be made, don’t miss the 2026 CMA Awards, airing on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC and Disney+. For those without access, they can watch the CMA Awards the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)