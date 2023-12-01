Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Why Her and Chase Stokes “Can’t Break Up” on ‘Call Her Daddy’ Podcast

For many artists, hitting the No. 1 spot on any chart is an accomplishment. For some, this milestone can take years, maybe their whole career. But for Kelsea Ballerini, she hit it with her debut single, “Love Me Like You Mean It.” She followed the single with “Dibs” and “Peter Pan”. Just like her first, the next two also took over the No. 1 spot. While her career in country music continues to grow and thrive, it appears that her personal life is also growing as she and her boyfriend, Chase Stokes, decided to get matching tattoos.

The idea of matching tattoos is a curse to some, but not to Ballerini. She recently discussed her decision to get matching tattoos on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. Revealing they both got matching Virgo tattoos, the singer joked, “We have matching tattoos and we can’t break up.”

Although people get tattoos for countless reasons, Ballerini explained that her decision came from her struggles with being a Virgo. “I used to really resent my Virgo-ness because to me it was very control freak, just needing power in a lot of situations in a relationship.” With Stokes also being a Virgo, Ballerini added, “he and I have just really allowed ourselves to just love that part of ourselves and each other. Just the need to communicate well and be loyal and all those things.”

Taking time to praise her boyfriend, Ballerini referred to Stokes as “emotionally intelligent” and even stated he was a man “written by a woman.”

Kelse Ballerini Not Falling Into The Drama

While Ballerini enjoys her time with Stokes, she talked about him working on the show Outer Banks with his ex-girlfriend Madelyn Cline. At the time, the internet buzzed with drama surrounding the supposed love triangle, but the singer didn’t buy into the noise. “I met her and I talked to her and she’s lovely. And I think she’s wildly talented. I think the Internet did its best to make it weird, and it didn’t work for them. I’m stoked to be on set. At the end of the day, I’m a girl’s girl, I don’t buy into the bullsh**t.”

With Ballerini and Stokes celebrating two years in December, it seems their relationship is prospering with talks of future plans and tattoos.

