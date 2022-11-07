Dawes and Bahamas Announce Mandolin Streaming Event

Indie-folk mainstays Dawes and Bahamas teamed up for a string of collaborative, co-headlining concerts earlier this year, and now, fans can spend an evening with them.

“An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas” saw sold-out shows and packed houses across the United States this past September. Now, Dawes and Afie Jurvanen, who performs under the moniker Bahamas, are back for a special streaming event.

Filmed this past fall at the historic Englert Theatre in Iowa City, Iowa, the streamed show sees Dawes and Bahamas unite to perform two unique live sets together. Dawes backs the usual one-man-band, Bahamas, and then Bahamas joins Dawes for a joint performance.

“I thought I was going into this thing with a future nemesis,” said Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith of Jurvanen in a statement. “But I came out of it with a true friend. Between his good looks, his great tunes, and his high regard for self-care I was prepared to watch my jealousy take over. But he’s too inspiring of a presence, too kind of a soul, too open-hearted and collaborative as a musician.”

Goldsmith added: “This tour, and the way we did it, will be a very fond memory in the Dawes history books. To everyone that made it out, thank you. I’m so thrilled that we captured some audio and video to share a little of what this tour was all about. Please enjoy Dawhamas.”

The one-of-a-kind performances are set to stream Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET, exclusively on mandolin.com. After the initial broadcast, the event can be replayed on-demand for another 72 hours.

Check out a kaleidoscope of song samplings from their joint performances, below.

Dawes recently announced their return to the road in 2023. The band will resume their “An Evening With…” concert format in support of their eighth studio album, Misadventures of Doomscroller. Excluding an opening act and seeing the band perform two to three hours worth of career-spanning hits, Dawes describes their “An Evening With…” performances as “2 sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts.”

Photo: Courtesy of Big Hassle