Dolly Parton Expresses Rare Approval for Remix of “Jolene”— “This One Is My Favorite”

The world’s favorite 9 to 5 country star, Dolly Parton, gave her official blessing on a new remix of her hallowed song, “Jolene.”

The new remix, which is produced by DJ Destructo (real name Gary Richards), earned a “Makes me wanna dance” and “This one is my favorite” from the Queen of country herself in several tweets. Check the new head-bobbing song out below.

“Jolene (@destructoamf Remix)” is out now 🖤 It makes me want to dance! How about you!? https://t.co/aDTAR9WLG8 pic.twitter.com/ZCCE9k6rBK — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 12, 2021

The new 5-minute track is as much a country boot kickin’ saloon song as it is a New York City loft club hit. And that it earned the praise of Parton is indeed a rare, notable occurrence.

Richards is multi-hyphenate in the music industry, wearing the hats of executive, DJ, and promoter. He is the president of Los Angeles’ LiveStyle events company. He began as a DJ in the ‘90s and his latest release, a collaboration with rapper Busta Rhymes, F**king S**t Up came out in 2018.

Earlier, Parton added, “My little song ‘Jolene’ has been done so many different ways and I love them all, but I think this one is my favorite. Presave ‘Jolene (@destructoamf Remix)’. https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/dolly“

My little song ‘Jolene’ has been done so many different ways and I love them all, but I think this one is my favorite. Presave “Jolene (@destructoamf Remix)”. https://t.co/nbTXAO163R pic.twitter.com/Alr8ayW7tb — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 11, 2021

Parton also recently gave her thumbs-up on a rendition of “Jolene” by the popular artist, Lil Nas X. “I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song #Jolene,” Parton said. “I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it’s really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I’m honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @LilNasX“

More recently, Parton has been handing out the cutest relationship advice ever and hanging out with the beloved Reba McEntire.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images