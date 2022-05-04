Dolly Parton Tweets Acceptance for Rock and Roll HOF Induction

Dolly Parton is happy to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Despite a little bit of a bumpy ride to get there, Parton tweeted out her acceptance of the honor on Wednesday (May 4).

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” wrote Parton. “ Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the @rockhall. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

Not long ago, Dolly Parton made international headlines when she said she would bow out of her recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction should she be given the honor.

Now, though, the most beloved woman in music has changed her tune and said in a recent interview that she would “accept gracefully” the honor.

Parton, who received her first HOF nomination a few months ago, along with music stars like Eminem, Beck, a Tribe Called Quest, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon, at first said that she was fine removing herself from the nomination.

In a post on social media a few months back, Parton wrote:

“Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again—if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!

“My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for all the compliment. Rock on!”

To follow that up, the Rock Hall said that, respectfully, Parton would never the less remain on the ballot. The Hall released a statement then, saying, “All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world.”

The statement continued, “From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

In an interview this week with NPR’s Morning Edition, Parton said she would actually “accept gracefully” if she received the official induction.

“When I said that, it was always my belief that the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was for the people in rock music,” Parton said to NPR. “I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that, but if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it — certainly more than me because I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Check out the full clip from the interview below.

