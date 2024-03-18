Jadyn Olesen, Daughter of ‘The Voice’ Star Bryan Olesen, Performs “Material Girl” for the First Time

The Voice season 25 contestant Bryan Olesen instantly got both viewers and coaches talking. His stunning cover of OneRepublic’s “Love Runs Out” incited a four-chair turn (and the fifth, Chance the Rapper, has regrets.) John Legend, who ultimately won over the 49-year-old singer from Lincoln, Nebraska, called Olesen’s performance “the best audition we’ve seen.”

But the former Newsboys guitarist’s shining moment came when daughter Jadyn Olesen joined him onstage following his blind audition. Fans fell in love with the father-daughter duo’s impromptu harmonizing of Corinne Bailey Rae’s “Put Your Records On.” (So did coaching team Dan + Shay, who voluntarily surrendered their double chair to Olesen and Jadyn.

Bryan Olesen’s Daughter Proves, Once Again, That “She Sings Too”

Jadyn Olesen has demonstrated that she inherited her father’s singing chops long before her impromptu performance on The Voice. The 23-year-old sings lead vocals for the Lincoln-based ’80s cover band AMFM. A 2022 clip of her third-ever performance with the band is making the rounds on social media. The young singer takes on the Madonna classic “Material Girl.”

The 1985 hit obviously predates Jadyn, by a lot. That didn’t stop her from making the song entirely her own in a video posted to her TikTok account.

“You KILLED this Jadyn!!” one user wrote in the comments. Another added, “NEED FULL SONG FR.”

Jadyn Joins In On Her Dad’s ‘The Voice’ Photo Shoot

If there’s one way to win over The Voice viewers, it’s a father-daughter duo. The show continued to capitalize on that dynamic by allowing Jadyn to participate in her dad’s official photo shoot.

Bryan posted the outtakes to his Instagram account Friday (March 15. The first couple of slides show Dad and Daughter attempting serious expressions before quickly devolving into silliness.

In the comments, an Instagram user summed up everything the internet seems to love about Bryan and Jadyn. “YOU sir take the Best Dad Award to the next level. The way you engage with your kids is so heartwarming,” they wrote. “I don’t know you, but man, I am PROUD of you!!! That bond is the most important thing in your kid’s lives.”

Even Bryan’s biggest rival was captivated by the photo shoot. Fellow Team Legend member Nathan Chester commented four fire emojis on the post. Viewers will see the two artists go head-to-head in tonight’s (March 18) knockout round.

Photo via YouTube / The Voice