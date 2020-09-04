Fender’s Jazz Bass is one of the iconic, go-to basses for players, with a sound that can be found on countless recordings across jazz, funk, soul, blues, classic rock and heavy metal since it was introduced 60 years ago. Now, Fender celebrates its legacy with a commemorative 60th Anniversary Road Worn® edition, which follows hot on the heels of the limited quantity 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass®.

Fender 60th Anniversary Road Worn Jazz Bass® in 3-color Sunburst

The Road Worn edition, available today, features a ‘mid-60s C’-shaped neck, 20 vintage-style frets, a 4-saddle bridge, chrome hardware and a 4-bolt neck plate. It is available in three different color choices: 3-Color Sunburst, Olympic White and Firemist Silver. The 60th Anniversary Road Worn Jazz Bass® is priced at $1299.99

Closeup of Fender 60th Anniversary Road Worn Jazz Bass® in Olympic White

The 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass, announced earlier this month is available in limited quantities and takes its cues from the original with a few updates. According to Fender’s announcement, “two Pure Vintage ‘62 pickups deliver the bell-clear highs and deep, musical low-end that make the J Bass® a staple for any genre. A pair of concentric volume and tone controls allow complete command over the blend and character of each pickup – a feature first found on the very earliest J-Bass models from 1960 to 1962.”

Fender 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass® in Arctic Pearl

Other features include an alder body and maple neck with a bound rosewood fingerboard, bone nut, vintage-correct 7.25” radius, vintage tall frets, and a fast and comfortable 60’s “U” profile. The lacquer finish in Arctic Pearl is complemented by the tortoiseshell pickguard, white binding on the neck and matching headcap, making the 60th Anniversary Jazz Bass® an unforgettable modern classic. Also included are a deluxe vintage- style case with 60th anniversary embroidery and certificate of authenticity.