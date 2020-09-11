Fender introduces four new Vintera Road Worn® models this week. If you are a fan of vintage looks, style and sound, these new guitars, based on classics from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, are worth a look.

Vintera Road Worn® ‘50s Stratocaster® ($1,099.99)

Vintera Road Worn® ‘60s Stratocaster® ($1,099.99)

Vintera Road Worn® ‘50s Telecaster® ($,1099.99)

Vintera Road Worn® ‘70s Telecaster® Deluxe ($1,099.99)

The Vintera Road Worn line is made in Mexico and recreates the feel of the original models, with distinct aging patterns and an authentic broken-in aesthetic. Taken from their press release, the four new models are:

Fender Vintera® Road Worn® ‘50s Stratocaster®

Vintera® Road Worn® ‘50s Stratocaster® ($1,099.99) Prized for its natural tonal qualities and hand-distressed for an authentically well-played look, the Road Worn® 50s Stratocaster® delivers the bell-like tone and unbeatable playing comfort one gets from a great vintage guitar. For maximum authenticity, Fender has recreated the trio of single-coil pickups to sound more like the Stratocaster® originals, using Formvar wire and individually-beveled alnico 5 magnets. Available in Surf Green and Fiesta Red.

Fender Vintera® Road Worn® ‘50s Telecaster®

Vintera® Road Worn® ‘50s Telecaster® ($,1099.99) The Vintera Road Worn® ‘50s Telecaster captures the style and sound of Fender’s golden era with a period-accurate neck profile and playing feel. For unmistakably authentic tone, Fender has recreated its favorite set of ‘50s Telecaster®pickups using alnico 2 magnets for the neck, alnico 3 for the bridge and Formvar-coated wire throughout. Twangy and articulate, they have the crisp, snarling sound that put Fender on the musical map seven decades ago. Available in Vintage Blonde and Lake Placid Blue.

Fender Vintera® Road Worn® ‘60s Stratocaster®

Vintera® Road Worn® ‘60s Stratocaster® ($1,099.99) The Road Worn® 60s Stratocaster® model features a “mid-60s C”-shaped neck faithful to its time, a vintage six-point synchronized tremolo and much more for rock-solid performance and tuning stability. Available in colors classic to their era: Surf Green and Fiesta Red.

Fender Vintera® Road Worn® ‘70s Telecaster® Deluxe

Vintera® Road Worn® ‘70s Telecaster® Deluxe ($1,099.99) Introduced in 1972 as a top-of-the-line option for Tele® players, and distinguished by its pair of Wide-Range humbucking pickups and large Strat® headstock, the Telecaster® Deluxe won over indie rock and alternative players with its combination of eye-catching looks, warm tone and enhanced sustain. Equipped with the coveted features that defined the decade – including period-accurate neck profiles and playing feel, alongside revoiced pickups – this guitar has all of the authentic bite and punch that made the original Telecaster® Deluxe a ‘70s legend. Available in Olympic White and Daphne Blue.

You can find more specs and model info here.