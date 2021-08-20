Florida Georgia Line Cancels 2021 I Love My Country Tour Dates

Florida Georgia Line became the latest musical act to cancel their tour dates for 2021 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Out of an abundance of caution Tyler and Brian will not be hitting the road in 2021 for their I Love My Country Tour.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

The 29-date trek featuring Russell Dickerson, Lauren Alaina, and Redferrin as opening acts, was due to kick off on Sept. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia, keeping the duo on the road through November 20 in Seattle, Washington.

“Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us,” adds FGL’s Brian Kelley. “To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

Refunds will be issued to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase. No action is required to obtain a refund.

Florida Georgia Line joins many acts who have cancelled their tours in 2021 due to COVID-19, including acts such as Nine Inch Nails, Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Limp Bizkit, Buckcherry, Iron Maiden, Pop Evil, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deftones, and Garth Brooks, who cancelled five shows due to the increase in cases.

CANCELLED TOUR DATES:

SEPTEMBER



24 | Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

25 | New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

26 | Houston, TX – Toyota Center

30 | Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center



OCTOBER



1 | Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

2 | Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7 | Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 | Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

9 | Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

14 | Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

15 | Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

16 | St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

21 | Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

22 | Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

23 | Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

28 | Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

29 | Chicago, IL – United Center

30 | Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center



NOVEMBER



4 | San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

5 | Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6 | Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

7 | Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

11 | Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

12 | Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

13 | San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

16 | Denver, CO – Ball Arena

17 | Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

19 | Portland, OR – Moda Center

20 | Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena