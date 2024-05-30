Geezer Butler and Ozzy Osbourne Agreed To Perform One Last Black Sabbath Concert

Although Black Sabbath performed their last concert several years ago, singer Ozzy Osbourne hoped to get the band back together for one more performance. The reason for Osbourne’s hopes for another concert surrounded not being able to take the stage with co-founder Bill Ward. Speaking about the idea of another concert, Osbourne admitted he would “jump at the chance.” And it seems those wishes might become reality as bassist Geezer Butler announced he and Osbourne agreed to one more show.

Speaking with SiriusXM’s Eddie Trunk, Butler discussed the possibility of a Black Sabbath reunion. “Of course there’s an interest [on my part to do it], but there’s a big ‘but’ — you’d have to speak to Bill [Ward] about it. Everybody wants to do it [but I don’t know if he is] capable [of pulling it off].”

Sharing a few details about a possible concert, Butler added, “Ozzy was hoping to finish it all off next year back in Aston, at the Aston Villa [football stadium in Birmingham]. I’m definitely up for it, to finish the whole thing off. Me and Ozzy have agreed, but I’m not sure about anybody else.”

As for Ward joining the lineup, Butler explained how the drummer is still questionable. “I don’t think so. Maybe, I don’t know. I mean, the way technical things happen these days, maybe a couple of songs, but who knows? There wouldn’t be any traveling involved. We wouldn’t be actually all in the studio at the same time together. So it could be done that way — maybe.”

Ozzy Osbourne Has Unfinished Business With Geezer Butler And Black Sabbath

Looking at what Osbourne said about a reunion tour, he insisted Black Sabbath had unfinished business. “It wasn’t Black Sabbath that finished it. It’s unfinished. If they wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I would jump at the chance. Do you know what would be cool? If we went to a club or somewhere unannounced and we just got up and did it. We started up in a club.”

While no other members signed on yet, guitarist Tony Iommi shared interest in the idea. “That’d be a nice thing to actually do, but whether it happens will be another thing. But we’ll see. I mean, who knows?”

With the wheels moving, a final Black Sabbath concert could be in the works with the original members returning.

