Guitar Icon Joe Perry Announces April Tour Dates

Guitar icon Joe Perry of the rock band Aerosmith has announced a handful of upcoming April tour dates, beginning in Mashantucket, Connecticut, and ending in Los Angeles this spring.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Perry will head out on the road for a total of six dates with his band The Joe Perry Project. The news of the tour comes on the heels of bandmate Steven Tyler experiencing health problems.

Perry’s tour dates kick off on April 15 and include stops in New York City on April 18, Boston on April 16, and L.A. on April 26.

Perry, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is also a four-time Grammy Award winner. The new dates are the first this year for The Joe Perry Project. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday (February 24) HERE.

According to a press release, VIP tickets will be available and they will include a photo meet and greet with Perry and seating for fans in the first 10 rows, as well as early entry to the show.

Perry is a co-founder of Aerosmith and the supergroup Hollywood Vampires. On the tour, he will play songs from his extensive catalog. Perry will also be joined on the tour by Gary Cherone on vocals, as well as Buck Johnson on keys, Jason Sutter on drums and David Hull on bass.

Perry released a solo album in 2018, Sweetzerland Manifesto.

Check out his tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

4/15/23 – Foxwoods Resort Casino – Mashantucket, CT

4/16/23 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA

4/18/23 – Webster Hall – New York, NY

4/20/23 – Des Plaines Theatre – Des Plaines, IL

4/21/23 – Arcada Theatre – St. Charles, IL

4/26/23 – The Novo – Los Angeles, CA

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images