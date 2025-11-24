Guns N’ Roses Announce Dates for a Massive 2026 World Tour, Plans to Release Two New Songs: Here’s How to Buy Tickets

After wrapping up its 2025 tour in early November in South America, Guns N’ Roses have announced dates for a major 2026 world tour. The hard-rock legends’ outing currently features more than 40 concerts, and will visit Latin America, Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

Videos by American Songwriter

In conjunction with the tour announcement, Guns N’ Roses also revealed that they will release two new songs, “Nothin” and “Atlas,” on Tuesday, December 2. The tunes will be the band’s first new tracks since “The General” was released in December 2023. “Nothin” and “Atlas” can be pre-saved now.

Guns N’ Roses 2026 tour will kick off March 28 with a previously announced performance at the Tecate Pa’l Norte Festival in Monterrey, Mexico. The band then will head to Brazil for a series of nine shows in April. Among those gigs will be a previously announced April 4 headlining set at the Monsters of Rock festival in São Paulo.

Guns N’ Roses also will play a pair of shows in Florida in May. They are a May 5 concert in Hollywood and an already-announced May 7 performance at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach.

[RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Break Silence Over Axl Rose’s Onstage Outburst, Back New Drummer]

The rockers will then head to Europe for a monthlong series of gigs in June and early July. That leg begins with shows in Gliwice, Poland, on June 4 and 6, and winds down with concerts on July 1 and July 3 in Paris. The European portion of the tour also includes a previously announced headlining set at the Download Festival in Donington, U.K.

GN’R also has an 18-date North American leg plotted out from a July 23 concert in Raleigh, North Carolina, through a September 19 show in Atlanta.

Buying Tickets to the 2026 Guns N’ Roses Tour

The public on-sale dates for tickets to the newly announced concerts differ depending on the region. The same goes for pre-sale tickets. Members of Guns N’ Roses’ Nightrain Fan Club will be able to access tickets first across the globe.

Tickets to concerts in North American go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 5, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets for Nightrain members will be available on Tuesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. local time. An artist pre-sale for the North American shows will start on Wednesday, December 3, at 10 a.m. local time. To participate in the artist pre-sale in North America, you must sign up at Ticketmaster.com by December 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Tickets to the European concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 28, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets to those shows will be available to Nightrain members starting Tuesday, November 25, at 10 a.m. local time.

On-sale dates for tickets to the concerts in Brazil hadn’t been announced as of Monday afternoon, November 24.

Various VIP packages also will be available. They will include such perks as premium seats, a behind-the-scenes tour, an invite to a pre-concert VIP Lounge, limited-edition merch, and more. Visit VIPNation.com for more information.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets early may want to check StubHub.

March 28 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Tecate Pa’l Norte*

April 1 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estádio Beira Rio

April 4 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Monsters of Rock*

April 7 – São José do Rio Preto, Brazil @ Alberto Bertelli Lucatto

April 10 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Engenhao

April 12 – Vitoria, Brazil @ Estádio Estadual Kleber José de Andrade

April 15 – Salvador, Brazil @ Arena Fonte Nova

April 18 – Fortaleza, Brazil @ Arena Castelão

April 21 – Sao Luiz, Brazil @ Estádio Governador João Castelo “Castelão”

April 25 – Belém do Para, Brazil @ Estadio Olimpico do Para “Mangueirão”

May 5 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

May 7 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival*

June 4 – Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 6 – Gliwice, Poland @ PreZero Arena Gliwice

June 10 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 12-14 – Donington, UK @ Download Festival*

June 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 23 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 25 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

June 28 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

July 1 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 3 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Cater-Finley Stadium

July 26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 1 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

August 5 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rogers Stadium

August 8 – Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 12 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 16 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

August 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

August 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 26 – Edmonton, AB, Canada @ Commonwealth Stadium

August 29 – Vancouver, BC, Canada @ BC Place

September 2 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

September 5 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

September 9 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

September 12 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

September 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

September 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park

* = festival appearance.

(Courtesy of Guns N’ Roses)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.