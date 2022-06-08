Guns N’ Roses Cover AC/DC’s “Back in Black” For the First Time Ever

Guns N’ Roses is adding to its music catalog in a pretty epic way. The rock band recently debuted their cover of AC/DC’s megahit “Back in Black.”

The Los Angeles-hailing band is currently on a world tour, which is the perfect setting for old anthems made anew. The hard rockers are currently on the summer/European leg of their tour and played the “Back in Black” hit at a venue in Seville, Spain. It was the first time in GN’R band history that this particular cover was performed. GN’R also performed an AC/DC deep cut, “Walk All Over You” for the first time on this tour while in Oeiras, Portugal. (You can check out their complete tour schedule here.)

Watch a Guns N’ Roses perform “Back in Black,” as recorded by a fan, below.

Additionally, in the fall, Guns N’ Roses will be on tour in South America. “Guns N’ Rose are f’n’ back in South America,” the band wrote on its website. “Don’t miss your chance to see the band live in Brazil and Colombia in Fall of 2022.” The band will also hit Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand in the fall.

Read below for the remaining Guns N’ Roses European tour dates.

Guns N’ Roses’ Remaining 2022 European Tour Dates:

06/07, 2022 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin

06/11, 2022 – Solvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/15, 2022 – Stavanger, NO @ Forus Travbane

06/18, 2022 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

06/20, 2022 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

06/23, 2022 – Groningen, NL @ Stadspark

06/25, 2022 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

06/28, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park

07/01, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/02, 2022 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

07/05, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green

07/08, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/10, 2022 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/13, 2022 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

07/15, 2022 – Hanover, DE @ HDI Arena

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images