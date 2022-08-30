Harry Styles Plays it Cool When Chicken Nuggets Rain onto the Stage… Hours Later Wins VMA

Harry Styles likes watermelon sugar. But he doesn’t like chicken.

That much we learned from a recent appearance by the immensely popular singer at his gig at Madison Square Garden over the weekend when chicken nuggets began raining down on him from the audience.

“I don’t eat chicken!” said Styles with a cheeky grin, holding up the object thrown at him from the audience.

“Eat it! Eat it! Eat it!” the fans cheered.

All just mere hours before winning Album of the Year at the recent MTV Video Music Awards.

It ended up being all in good fun for Styles re: ChickenGate. Though it could have gone awry. In recent weeks, several artists have been feeling the effects of objects thrown at them on stage. One person who did not take it so well was Kid Cudi, who, when performing at the recent Rolling Loud Festival, had garbage thrown at him. And he rightly walked off mid-performance.

Styles, not taking offense to the fast food flying at him at MSG, said, “Very interesting approach. Who threw the chicken nugget?”

Then another came toward him. He said, “It’s another chicken nugget!” That’s when Styles said he doesn’t eat meat, that he’s a vegetarian, and he threw the fast food back where it came from.

“First of all, this is cold,” he said. “And I’m assuming very old.” He added, “There you go, you can have your nugget back.” It fell to the floor, which Styles noticed, then warned the person not to eat it.

Check out the entire smile-inducing exchange below. Styles is in the midst of a whopping 15-concert residency at MSG.

In other recent Styles news, the artist recently added 19 new Love on Tour dates in Europe and UK in 2023, along with new shows in Austin, Chicago, and São Paulo, Brazil, and a venue upgrade in Lima, Peru to the Estadio Nacional, which holds a capacity of more than 43,000.

Following Styles’ sold-out 43-date arena tour in 2021, his now 83-date international tour runs across 22 countries, including 13 shows across Latin America, seven dates in Australia and New Zealand, and 44 nights in North America.

The European leg of the tour will kick off on May 13 at the CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark with stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Barcelona, London, and more before wrapping up in Italy at the RCF Arena on July 22.

Supporting Styles on his European and UK leg of the tour is the British indie rock duo Wet Leg. Founded in 2019, the Isle of Wight indie rock duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers released their debut streaming hit single “Chaise Longue” in 2021, followed by their self-titled debut in April 2022. Jamaican artist Koffee will support Styles on all South American dates.

“The highly anticipated tour in support of his new album ‘Harry’s House’ will allow fans to access multiple nights in major cities across the globe turning iconic venues into ‘Harry’s House,” read a statement on the tour. “The 2023 European leg will also be Harry’s first full stadium outing in the region.”

Additional dates in Asia will also be added to the tour, in support of Styles’ third album Harry’s House, released in 2022, featuring the single “As It Was,” which remained at No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart for 10 weeks.