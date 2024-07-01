‘American Idol’ Favorite Jack Blocker Channels Harry Styles and Fans Say Cover Is “Better Than the Original”

Throughout season 22 of American Idol, Jack Blocker showcased his talent by covering songs like “Rainbow”, “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim”, and “Feeling Whitney.” Never backing down from a performance, his singing ability helped him gain a spot in the final three. But that is where his journey ended as Will Mosley and Abi Carter continued on, with Carter becoming the latest American Idol winner. While Carter won, fans expressed their outrage at watching Blocker voted off. And now, months after the show ended, Blocker gained praise for covering a hit song from Harry Styles.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Blocker used nothing but a guitar to cover “Late Night Talking.” Although both singers have different styles, the former American Idol contestant added his own flair to the performance, proving just how far his voice can go.

Gaining thousands of likes, fans rushed to the comment with love and support. “Love your vocal style!! Truly phenomenal! Thanks for continuing to inspire and lighten our days with your talent.” Another person added, “Hey Jack just wanted to say that you have a killer singing voice and I love the way you express yourself when you sing!!!”

Some fans even went as far as to say that Blocker’s cover outdid the original Styles track. “Legend says this is better than the original, I am legend,” wrote one X user.

Jack Blocker Goes From ‘American Idol’ To CMA Fest

Besides getting a chance to perform on American Idol, Blocker claimed his dream came true when returning to his hometown in Dallas, Texas before the finale. At the time, the singer received a message from the Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Not only did Cuban wish him the best, but Blocker even got the chance to perform at halftime.

While Blocker continues to explore a career in music and showcase his wide range, fans are still upset at his end on American Idol with some writing, “Disappointed that Jack is out. Although often singers who don’t win do very well in their careers. Wishing him the best.” And one person insisted, “Jack was robbed! Will is good, but Jack is the real deal!”

Outside of his time on American Idol, the CMA Fest welcomed Blocker to the CMA Close Up stage for a special meet and greet and performance.

