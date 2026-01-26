How To Cast Your Vote With ‘American Idol’s New Live Social Voting

Although singing competitions like American Idol and The Voice have been around for years, the voting process has somewhat remained the same. For fans who want to support their favorite contestant, they need to vote using a website, app, or phone. But with the revamped Star Search showcasing its new “live voting” system, it seemed that American Idol also welcomed a new system, thanks to social media. With fans able to vote via social media, here are all the details.

Kicking off tonight, American Idol will welcome a new group of contestants for season 24. Bringing back Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, the producers brought some major updates to the new season. For starters – the voting.

With a new generation using social media to stay informed and make millions, American Idol found itself missing a golden opportunity. No matter the sport or competition, platforms like Twitter are full of opinions surrounding an individual’s favorite athlete, celebrity, or singer.

Wanting to turn those comments into votes, Showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick insisted, “We have to meet the audience where they are. Back in 2002 when the show began, texting was the new hot thing. We also have to meet the technology where it is, as well. We want to make it as easy as possible for people to vote for their favorites.”

‘American Idol’ Still Testing Social Voting

While having built a faithful following over the years, Michaels Wolfick hoped to entice a younger audience. “If we can get Gen Alpha and Gen Z to weigh in a little bit more in the easiest way possible, that’s very exciting. It could tip the scale.”

The idea sounds great – but how does a person vote via social media? Those crucial details remain a mystery for now. With producers staying silent on how the process will work, fans should expect more information in the coming weeks. Until then, fans can still vote for their favorites using the American Idol website, the app, or by texting the contestant’s number to 21523.

Aside from the voting changes, American Idol also updated the infamous “Hollywood Week”. Taking contestants to where dreams are made, producers moved the location to Nashville. Discussing the change, Michaels Wolflick said, “The music industry in Nashville is just as strong as it is in L.A., too. It is a hub and a dream for people to go to.”

With major changes coming to American Idol, don’t miss the season 24 premiere, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

