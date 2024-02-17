Fans Go Buck Wild Over New Lainey Wilson Pics After “Country’s Cool Again” Release

With country music seeing a massive surge in the music industry, stars like Lainey Wilson continue to dominate the genre. Just last year, the singer brought home numerous awards like the Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the Year. And continuing to ride that success, she even received a Grammy Award for Best Country Album thanks to Bell Bottom Country. And showing that she has no signs of slowing down anytime soon, Wilson recently released a new single, “Country’s Cool Again”, and fans are loving it.

With Wilson sharing a new song with fans, she posted a collage of pictures on her Instagram, promoting the single. She captioned the post, writing, “Y’all hop in the back, how bout that, country’s cool again. Out Now.” She was sure to add a cowboy emoji to her caption, which gained nearly 100,000 likes.

Jumping to the comment section, fans gushed over the star and her new song. Comments included, “I swear Lainey you are such a beautiful gift!! I’ve been repeating Country’s Cool Again all day long. Haters can hate but they will have no idea what they are missing.” Another fan added, “Why are you so beautiful? I swear .. You’re the best Lainey! Love your music too!”

Lainey Wilson Wants To Expand Country Music

Wilson’s “Country’s Cool Again” comes just in time for her new tour, which is called the Country’s Cool Again tour. The first show kicks off on May 31 in Nashville and will run until November 15. Throughout the tour, the singer will also appear at numerous festivals.

Discussing her new single, Wilson hoped to do more than just entertain fans as she looks to bring country to all who love music. “I’m so excited for everyone to hear ‘Country’s Cool Again.’ This song is a welcome to everyone who’s wanting in on the Western way of life. For a lot of us, Country music isn’t just a genre, it’s our livelihood. Thank you to my amazing collaborators and my producer for helping me bring the idea of this song to life. Country’s Cool Again y’all!”

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)