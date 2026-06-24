Iron Maiden Releases Official Statement Following Paris Concert Power Outage

On Monday, June 22, Iron Maiden took the stage at the La Défense Arena in Paris for a show unlike any other. Instead of entertaining the venue packed with 37,000 fans, the band hoped to share the experience with fans all over the world. Planning to film the show for their Run For Your Lives tour, Iron Maiden asked fans to keep the performance phone-free. Thrilled to be part of history, the entire show halted when the stadium lost power. And with some waiting over an hour for the lights to come back on, Iron Maiden released a statement following the mishap.

Although fans expected a spectacular night, the venue’s power outage plunged the concert into chaos. Only having the backup generators to keep the house lights on, fans were left wondering what had happened and how long it would take to get fixed. And as the minutes continued to stack up, some fans decided to call it a night.

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Offering his thoughts on the incident, Bruce Dickinson said, “Despite everything, the audience and atmosphere last night were fantastic and, like every other challenge Iron Maiden have faced over the years, we’ll find a way to deal with and overcome the missing songs in the encore when it comes to the final film.”

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Iron Maiden Thanks Paris Fans For The Energy And Love

Not seeing the entire concert as a failure, Dickinson addressed the fan who sacrificed to be there. “We know that many of you travelled long distances, waited patiently throughout the interruption, and were looking forward to experiencing the complete ‘Run For Your Lives’ show. We share your disappointment. No one is more frustrated than the band and crew, who were eager to deliver the full performance you deserved.”

While some fans expressed their disdain for how the band handled the situation and demanded refunds, Dickson concluded his statement with thanks to Paris for hosting Iron Maiden. “What we will remember most from last night is the incredible spirit inside the arena. Your patience, understanding and unwavering support through an extremely challenging situation meant the world to us. The energy in the room was remarkable and is exactly what we have to come to expect from Paris, and a reminder of why we always love playing here.”

To make the power outage even worse, local authorities wouldn’t give Iron Maiden more time. Scheduled to finish their set at 11:00 p.m., they were only allotted an extra 25 minutes. While able to finish the set, Iron Maiden left without any encores.

As for the situation at La Défense Arena, the cause of the power outage remains unknown. “Officials are investigating whether the outage was linked to the extreme heat. However, French electricity distributor Enedis said the problem did not appear to originate from the public power grid and was more likely related to the arena’s own electrical installation. The exact cause remains under investigation.”

(Photo by Thomas Frey/picture alliance via Getty Images)